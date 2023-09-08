SMC’s Nate adds Defensive Player of the Week to her offensive award Published 7:49 am Friday, September 8, 2023

DOWAGIAC — For the second time in just three weeks, Southwestern Michigan College sophomore Nikki Nate has been named a Michigan Community College Athletic Association Western Conference Player of the Week.

Nate, of Niles, was the Offensive Player of the Week after the Roadrunners opened the season 5-1 at the Opening Weekend Tournament in Rockford, Illinois.

Friday morning, the MCCAA announced that Nate can add the Defensive Player of the Week.

Nate, who had offseason surgery, and suffered a hand injury from which she was cleared to play just days before the season opener in Rockford, has helped Southwestern Michigan get off to a 9-3 start. Two of the Roadrunners’ three losses are to teams that were ranked in the National Junior College Athletic Association’s Division II preseason poll.

Nate was selected for the week that ended Sept. 3. She helped Southwestern Michigan go 3-1 at the Owens Invitational in Perrysburg, Ohio where she recorded 35 kills (2.69 kills per set), a .453 attack attempts on 64 attempts (just six errors), 53 digs (4.08 digs per set) and 12 total blocks.