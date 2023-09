Krush Volleyball hosting tryouts Sept. 17 Published 8:47 am Wednesday, September 6, 2023

NILES — The Krush Volleyball Club is hosting “Early Bird Tryouts” for National and Elite Teams Sunday Sept. 17.

Tryouts are for ages 13U-18U. Tryout times are noon to 2 p.m. for 13U and 14U, and 2 to 4 p.m. 15U through 18U.

Krush Volleyball Club is a registered member of USA Volleyball and the AAU. For directions to Krush Courts go to the website at krushvbc.com or email dennis.cooper@krushvbc.com.