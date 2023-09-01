Bucks sweep quad; Chieftains rebound at Buchanan Published 12:50 pm Friday, September 1, 2023

BUCHANAN — Host Buchanan had little trouble remaining undefeated as it swept Cassopolis, Bridgman and Dowagiac at its own quad on Wednesday.

The Buchanan Quad was originally scheduled for the previous week, but had to be canceled due to excessive heat and no air conditioning in the Bucks’ gym.

Buchanan defeated the Rangers in the opening round 25-13 and 25-10 before knocking off Bridgman 25-13 and 25-22. In the final round, the Bucks defeated the Chieftains 25-13 and 25-15.

Dowagiac went 2-1 on the day as it defeated Bridgman 25-22 and 25-21 before knocking off the Rangers, who were 0-3 on the night, 25-22 and 25-21.

Buchanan Coach Shelly Bossert is happy with her team’s 7-0 record after the first couple weeks of competition.

“We’ve had an amazing start to our season,” she said. “I am so proud of my team for putting in the work all summer to be ready for the upcoming season. We are coming off a successful season from last year, and that has given the girls confidence to start the season off strong.”

Dowagiac Coach Amber Todd was also pleased with her team, which was 0-3 at the Niles Quad the night before.

“I am extremely proud of how our girls bounced back from losing three games last night,” she said. “They came in strong, ready to play and worked together. Maggie Weller played all out this evening, having 13 kills, eight aces and eight blocks. Tonight she dominated the front row and put up a solid block. We are still working on playing strong, being consistent, and pushing harder when mistakes are made. I am proud of how we played tonight.”

Alyssa Carson and Chloe Aalfs were dominating at the net for the Bucks Wednesday night with 28 and 23 kills respectively. Carson also had four blocks, while Aalfs had 16 digs and a block.

They were not the only Buchanan players to put up good numbers.

Riley Capron tied Aalfs for the lead in digs with 16, while Laney Kehoe had 12 digs and four aces. Sophie Bachman finished the night with 64 assists and three aces.

“All of the girls contribute to the team in their own special way,” Bossert said. “We have some great power hitters this year, Alyssa Carson and Chloe Aalfs, and they have started off this season playing extremely well. Sophia Bachman is our setter, and she is amazing at finding them and giving them the ball. Riley Capron and Laney Kehoe have been playing amazing defense! They have been scrappy and have been working hard to get the ball up to the setter to start our quick offense. I am excited to see how we continue to grow as a team this year! Go Bucks.”

Cassopolis results were unavailable at press time.