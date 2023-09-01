Buchanan explodes in fourth quarter to top Coloma 35-6 Published 1:34 am Friday, September 1, 2023

1 of 8

BUCHANAN — Twenty years ago, Galien closed its schools. When the board voted to close the district in 2004, Buchanan stepped forward and agreed to accept those students and their athletes.

Friday night at Memorial Field, Buchanan honored that anniversary by wearing special Galien Gael jerseys with their iconic “B” helmets.

The Bucks celebrated on the field by defeating visiting Coloma 35-6 in the home opener for Buchanan Friday night.

“Today, we have many families in our program [especially of our current seniors] that have fathers or grandfathers who played for Galien,” said Buchanan Football Coach Mark Frey when announcing the celebration earlier this year. “To recognize this merger, and the contribution many of these families have had to our program in the last 20 years, Buchanan football is excited to don the Gael Blue for our game against Coloma.”

After a scoreless first quarter and a 6-6 tie at halftime, the Bucks (1-1) grabbed a 14-6 lead after three quarters and then exploded for 21 fourth-quarter points to put the game away.

Buchannan actually trailed 6-0 in the second quarter before Nick Finn found the end zone with a 25-yard pass reception from Jake Franklin.

In the third quarter, the Bucks got a safety from Alban Camille-McLeod and a 5-yard Finn touchdown run.

The fourth-quarter fireworks began with a 41-yard Finn run and ended with a 38-yard Finn interception return for a touchdown. In between, Tyler Baker scored on a 41-yard punt return.

Mason Frontczak connected on all three extra-point kicks in the final 12 minutes.

Buchanan finished the night with 214 yards of total offense compared to just 99 yards for the Comets, who fall to 0-2 on the year.

Franklin was 10-of-21 for 119 yards and a touchdown. Finn had six of those receptions for 100 yards, while he also led the ground game with 60 yards on nine carries.

Buchanan hits the road Friday night as it heads to Holland to face Kent City at Hope College. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.