Buchanan improves to 4-0 with sweep at Coloma Published 12:59 pm Wednesday, August 30, 2023

COLOMA — The Buchanan Bucks improved to 4-0 on the season by sweeping their three opponents at the Coloma Quad Tuesday night.

The Bucks defeated St. Joseph 19-25, 25-16 and 15-5, defeated the host Comets 25-20 and 25-18, before defeating River Valley 25-19 and 25-13.

Alyssa Carson had 35 kills for Buchanan and three blocks, while Chloe Aalfs added 24 kills and 16 digs to the Bucks’ totals. Izzy Tibbles finished the night with 16 kills. Riley Capron led Buchanan with 20 digs and three aces, while Sophia Bachman had 84 assists and three aces.

