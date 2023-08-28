Kankakee CC transfer signs with Southwestern Michigan College Published 3:49 pm Monday, August 28, 2023

DOWAGIAC — Na’Lani Williams, a 5-foot-10 forward from Hazelwood, Missouri, has signed her National Junior College Athletic Association letter of to play women’s basketball for Southwestern Michigan College Coach Jay Jenkins and the Roadrunners.

Williams graduated from Hazelwood West High School in 2022 and will transfer to SMC after one year at Kankakee Community College, where she averaged 7.3 points per game in 31 games for the Cavaliers during the 2022-2023 season.

“Na’Lani adds depth in the paint to our program,” said Jenkins. “She has already competed on the college level and will be a major asset to the Roadrunners.”

Williams joins Alanah Smith of Dowagiac, Katie Baumgartner of Mishawaka and Junahya Johnson of Detroit as new faces on the SMC’s 2023 Women’s Basketball roster. She will be studying criminal justice.

Practice for the 2023-24 campaign begins Oct. 1. The Roadrunners’ schedule contains some new opponents and will be announced in early September.