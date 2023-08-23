Roundup: Buchanan has big day at Bridgman; Niles a runner-up in Three Rivers Published 11:36 am Wednesday, August 23, 2023

BRIDGMAN — The Buchanan cross country teams had a successful day at the Bridgman Invitational as the boys team tied with River Valley for first place and the girls team was the runner-up to Gobles.

Both the Bucks and the Mustangs scored 56 points in the boy’s race. Dowagiac finished ninth with 230 points.

Liam McBeth led Buchanan with a sixth-place finish and a time of 18:31. The Chieftains’ Owen Saylor was third overall with a time of 17:52.

The Tigers won the girl’s championship with 39 points. Buchanan finished with 58 points. Brandywine placed fifth with 110 points. Dowagiac had just one runner and could not post a team score.

The Bucks’ Madeline Young finished second with a time of 21:15. The Bobcats were led by Sydney Olson, who placed 17th with a time of 25:14. Jocelyn Kiner finished 44th for the Chieftains and posted a time of 29:13.

Big Hill Invitational

The heat and humidity did not keep the Niles girls cross country team from turning in its best performance at the Big Hill Invitational hosted by Three Rivers in more than a decade Tuesday afternoon.

The Vikings placed third with 87 points, which was only five points out of first place, which was captured by the host Wildcats with 76 points. Marshall finished in the runner-up spot with 79 points.

“We ran tough-minded and it was fun to watch the team run smart and aggressively,” said Niles Coach Jami Roden. “Our top five girls are running times that we did not expect so early in the season. Charlie Drew and Aubrey Jackson continue to lead the team and are running well. Their leadership is helping to build a young competitive team.”

Marshall’s Camille DeCola was the overall winner as she posted a time of 20:26.

Drew finished sixth for the Vikings with a time of 21:56, while Jackson posted a time of 23:10.

The Niles boys cross country team finished seventh overall with 224 points.

Marshall was the team champion with 45 points, while Plainwell, which won the Viking Stampede last Friday, finished second with 53 points. Host Three Rivers was third with 110 points.

Marshall’s Jack Bidwell took home first-place with a time of 16:56.

Aiden Krueger led Niles with an eighth-place finish and a time of 18:04.

St. Joseph Invitational

Edwardsburg competed in the St. Joseph Invitational at Riverview Park on Tuesday.

The invitational was divided into two races for both the boys and the girls — a freshmen-sophomore race and a junior-senior race.

The Eddies finished runner-up to Battle Creek Lakeview in the junior-senior boy’s race with, just one point behind Lakeview. Edwardsburg was third in the freshmen-sophomore race with 70 points. Kalamazoo Homeschool Sports was the winner with 19 points.

Dane Bailey was the top finisher for the Eddies in the junior-senior race with a time of 17:21, which was good for third place. George Scupham finished in fifth place in the freshmen-sophomore race with a time of 18:45.

The Edwardsburg girls placed sixth in the girl’s junior-senior race, which was won by St. Joseph. The Eddies finished eighth in the freshmen-sophomore race, which was won by Sturgis.

Macy Andress finished 15th in the junior-senior race with a time of 23:51. Piper Bryant was 30th in the freshmen-sophomore race with a clocking of 26:03.