Red Hawks split on final day at OWT Published 1:56 am Tuesday, August 22, 2023

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Lake Michigan College wrapped up play in the Opening Weekend Tournament on Saturday by splitting with Rochester Community and Technical College and Carl Sandburg.

The Red Hawks (3-2) defeated RCTC 25-16, 25-18 and 25-18 before falling to Carl Sandburg 25-21, 25-21, 22-25 and 25-20.

Niles freshman Jillian Bruckner had a big weekend with 77 kills and 12 blocks. Sam Jurgensen finished the tournament with 33 kills and 21 digs, while Faith Lewis added 27 kills and six blocks.

Lake Michigan College also got 14 kills and 14 blocks from Myah Hobson, Olivia Deed ended play with 19 kills and 156 assists.

Marcellus’s Jessica Hand had 42 digs.

The Red Hawks are on the road again Wednesday as they travel to the Port Huron to compete in the St. Clair County Community College Quad. Lake Michigan College opens its home schedule Aug. 27 against Southwestern Illinois College.