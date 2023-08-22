Niles wins own invitational championship Published 10:48 am Tuesday, August 22, 2023

NILES — Host Niles won three out of the four singles flights to capture its own invitational championship Monday.

The Niles Invitational was originally scheduled to be played Aug. 17, but weather forced the postponement until Monday.

The Vikings scored 41 points, while Brandywine finished with 35 points. South Haven placed third with 30. Edwardsburg finished fifth with 22 points.

Winning singles flight championships were Brandywine’s Bode Bosch (No. 1), Niles’ Aiden Krueger (No. 2), Brandywine’s Triston Peterson (No. 3) and Three Rivers’ Brayden Williams (No. 4).

The Bobcats’ Ryder Richard and Ethan Adamczyk were the champions at No. 1 doubles.

Niles’ Wyatt Mitchell and Rylan Custard, Brian Young and Stephen Applewhite, and. Ryan Atkins and Shane Hiles won the second, third and fourth doubles flights.

The Brandywine tennis team travels to South Haven for a match on Thursday. The start time has been pushed back from 3 to 5 p.m. due to the potential for excessive heat. Edwardsburg tennis will compete in the Berrien Springs Invitational on Friday, while the Vikings travel to Kalamazoo Central on Friday.