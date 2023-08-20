Bucks finish ninth at the Portage Early Bird Invitational Published 2:43 pm Sunday, August 20, 2023

PORTAGE — The Buchanan girls cross country team finished ninth and the boys team 11th at the Portage Early Bird Invitational on Friday.

St. Joseph took home the girl’s championship as it scored 87 points, while Jenison was second with 96 points and Rockford third with 108 points.

Buchanan finished with 270 points.

St. Joseph’s Gail Vaikutis was the overall winner with a time of 18:19.

Madeline Young was the top finisher for the Bucks with a time of 21:04, which was good for 24th place.

Kalamazoo Central won the boy’s championship with 42 points. Rockford was a distance runner-up with 84 points and Kalamazoo Homeschool Sports third with 97 points.

Buchanan finished with 288 points.

Battle Creek Lakeview’s Aiden Moore ran a 16:10 to finish first.

The Bucks were led by Liam McBeth, who finished 21st with a time of 17:37.

Buchanan will travel to Bridgman for an invitational on Tuesday.