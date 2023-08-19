Red Hawks 2-1 on first day of Opening Weekend Tournament Published 5:45 pm Saturday, August 19, 2023

ROCKFORD, Illinois — The Lake Michigan College Red Hawks went 2-1 on the first day of the Opening Weekend Tournament, which is the largest junior college volleyball tournament in the country.

The Red Hawks lost to No. 8-ranked McHenry County College before rebounding to blank St. Louis Community College 3-0 and Spoon River College 3-0.

Lake Michigan College was defeated by McHenry 25-17, 19-25, 25-17 and 26-24.

Niles freshman Jillian Bruckner led the Red Hawks with 12 kills and four blocks. Lake Michigan also got seven kills from Dowagiac sophomore Riley Stack, who is a transfer from Glen Oaks Community College.

Olivia Still, Sammi Jurgensen and Faith Lewis all finished with five kills. Still and Olivia Deeb both had a team-high seven digs. Stack, Peyton Oman and Kaylee McDaniel all had six digs.

The Red Hawks defeated St. Louis 25-21, 26-24 and 25-11.

Bruckner had a team-high 13 kills. Still added five kills and Jurgensen four. McDaniel finished with 10 digs with Jurgensen contributing six and Still five.

In the final match on Friday, Lake Michigan College defeated Spoon River 25-16, 25-16 and 25-17.

Bruckner again led the way in kills with a new career-high of 21. Jurgensen finished with nine kills and Lewis eight kills. McDaniel had 20 digs to pace the Red Hawks, who also got 10 digs from Deeb.