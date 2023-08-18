Niles’ Krueger runs to victory at Viking Stampede Published 4:26 pm Friday, August 18, 2023

1 of 6

NILES — Perfect weather greeted the five cross country teams participating in the 2023 Viking Stampede hosted by Niles High School at Madeline Bertrand Park Friday morning.

With temperatures in the high 50s and plenty of sunshine, runners took advantage of the conditions as they kicked off the fall sports season.

Plainwell swept the girl’s and boy’s titles, but the Vikings’ own Aiden Krueger ran to victory in the boy’s race with an impressive time of 16:34.

Edwardsburg’s Dane Bailey finished second with a 16:36, while Dowagiac’s Owen Saylor was fourth with a time of 17:12.

The Trojans scored 36 points to easily defeat runner-up Edwardsburg, which finished with 58 points. Union City was third, the Vikings fourth and Dowagiac fifth.

In the girl’s race, Josie Longcore of Plainwell led the Trojans to victory with a time of 20:36.

Plainwell finished with 42 points to edge the Vikings, who finished with 51 points. Union City was third and Edwardsburg fourth. Dowagiac did not have enough runners to post a team score.

Niles’ Charlie Drew posted a runner-up finish with a time of 21:05. Teammates Aubrey Jackson was fifth (22:17) and Claire McGuire eighth (22:54).

Edwardsburg’s Macy Andress finished sixth with a time of 22:21. Dowagiac’s Jocelyn Kiner finished 24th with a time of 26:13.