Niles defeats Buchanan 6-2 Published 6:43 am Friday, August 18, 2023

1 of 8

BUCHANAN — Visiting Niles won three out of four singles and doubles flight matches to defeat Buchanan 6-2 in a non-conference match Wednesday.

It was the season opener for both schools.

Winning singles matches for the Vikings were Elias Babler, Aiden Krueger and Austin Gregory. Gregory won his match by default.

The Bucks’ was a winner at No. 3 singles with Mason Griffis.

In doubles matches, the Vikings were winners at the No. 1, No. 2 and No. 4 flights. Buchanan won the third flight.

Winning for Niles were Jack Badman and Paxton Daniel, Rylan Custard and Wyatt Mitchell, as well as Ryan Atkins and Shane HIles.

The Bucks’ winning team consisted of Benjamin Bosse and Devon Simpson. The had the most exciting match of the afternoon as they defeated Stephen Applewhite and Brian Young 2-6, 6-4 and 10-5.

The Vikings were scheduled to be back in action Thursday when they hosted their annual invitational, which also included Brandywine and Edwardsburg. Due to thunderstorms rolling through the area, the tournament was postponed until Monday. Play will begin at 9 a.m.

The Bucks head to Indiana to face New Prairie today. Buchanan’s match against Bronson on Tuesday has been canceled.