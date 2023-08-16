Podlin has a pair of goals in Niles’ 4-3 win over Wildcats Published 11:22 pm Wednesday, August 16, 2023

NILES — Host Niles scored all four goals in the opening half as it defeated Three Rivers 4-3 in a non-conference match between two Wolverine Conference schools Wednesday night.

The Vikings (1-0) got a pair of goals from Owen Podlin — the first and the last — in their victory.

Podlin scored in the 18th minute off an assist by Michael Matlock, while he also capped the Niles scoring in the 38th minute off an assist by Levi Haboush.

Matlock added an unassisted goal in the 20th minute, while Josh McIntyre scored off a Matlock assist in the 26th minute.

“We started the season off well and played a strong first half,” said Niles Coach Scott Riggenbach. “We had a drop off in the second half. We are a young team and need to work on finishing games. Overall it’s always nice to start a season off with a win.”

Niles outshot the Wildcats 9-7. Josue Gonzalez was credited with four saves for the Vikings.