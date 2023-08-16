Edwardsburg finishes 11th at invitational Published 4:03 pm Wednesday, August 16, 2023

BATTLE CREEK — The Edwardsburg girls golf team opened the 2023 season with an 11th place finish at the Scott Family Invitational hosted by Gull Lake High School at Bedford Valley Golf Course Wednesday morning.

Mason captured the team championship as it shot 347 to easily outdistance runner-up Battle Creek Lakeview, which shot 359. Lansing Catholic was third with a 364. St. Joseph No. 1 finished fifth with a score of 369.

Portage Northern’s KT Leinwand shot an even-par 72 to earn medalist honors.

The Eddies were led by Chloe Baker, who shot 92 to finish 25th overall.