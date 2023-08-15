Kalamazoo Christian wins first jamboree, Dowagiac finishes fourth and Cass seventh Published 5:14 pm Tuesday, August 15, 2023

SCHOOLCRAFT — Defending Lakeland-KVA Conference champion Kalamazoo Christian, led by defending league medalist Jordyn Bonnema, served notice that the Comets are ready to challenge for another championship.

Kalamazoo Christian easily won the conference-opening jamboree at Olde Mill Golf Club in Schoolcraft Tuesday as it shot 187 as a team, which was 16 strokes better than runner-up Kalamazoo Hackett, which finished with a 203.

South Haven finished third with a 206 and Dowagiac fourth with a 222. Cassopolis placed seventh with a 260 and Berrien Springs eighth with a 333.

Brandywine, the host Eagles and Allegan did not have enough players to post a team score.

Bonnema shot even-par 36 to claim medalist honors Tuesday morning in conditions that were far from perfect as a steady rain fell throughout the jamboree.

The Chieftains’ Rebecca Guernsey finished four strokes back as she carded a 40 in the opening match of the 2023 season.

Cassopolis was led by Atyanna Alford, who shot 57.

Brandywine was led by Kyia Luster’s 75, while Adeline Weber paced the Shamrocks with an 82.

Complete results can be found by clicking here.