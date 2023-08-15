Five area officials honored for their years of service by the MHSAA Published 5:47 pm Tuesday, August 15, 2023

EAST LANSING — Five area officials were honored for their continued service to high school sports by the Michigan High School Athletic Association.

Niles and Buchanan both had a pair officials honored, while Dowagiac had one.

Buchanan’s Larry Monsma and Ronald Bartz have been officials for 45 and 40 years, respectively.

Niles’ Corey Gowen and Glenn Kimmerly have both been officiating for 20 years, while Dowagiac’s Scott Stewart has put in 30 years as an official.