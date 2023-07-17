SMC, LMC teams and athletes earn NJCAA All-Academic honors Published 6:45 pm Monday, July 17, 2023

DOWAGIAC — The Southwestern Michigan College women’s cross country and women’s basketball teams have both received National Junior College Athletic Association All-Academic honors for the 2022-23 season.

Both teams were earlier named All-Academic squads by the Michigan Community College Athletic Association. It was the second consecutive season for the Roadrunner women’s cross country team to earn the honor.

The Roadrunner cross country team had a GPA of 3.23. The Southwestern Michigan College women’s basketball team had a GPA of 3.26.

Southwestern Michigan College also had 12 individuals earn All-Academic honors. To earn first-team honors, an individual must have a 4.00 GPA. Second-team members have a GPA between 3.80 and 3.99. while third-team selections have to have a GPA of between 3.60 and 3.79.

Earning individual firsti-team NJCAA All-Academic honors Micah Ordway (Delton) in men’s cross country and Emma Beckman (Niles) in volleyball.

Picking up second-team honors were Maddie Coleman (St. Joseph) in women’s basketball, Juliette Schroeder (Sturgis) in volleyball, Morgan Kestelott (Lockport, Illinois) in women’s cross country and Cameron Thomas (Hazel Crest, Illinois) in women’s basketball.

Named to the third team were Nick Weston, a of the men’s cross country, Bailee Schambaugh and Addison Modderman (Lawton) of the women’s cross country, Macey Laubach (Edwardsburg) of the women’s basketball team and Hector Garcia (South Bend/Riley) and Niko Martinez (Paw Paw) of the Roadrunner wrestling team.

Lake Michigan College

Lake Michigan College earn NJCAA All-Academic status in softball with a team GPA of 3.42 and women’s soccer with a team GPA of 3.24.

Individual honors went to Holly Curtiss (Allegan), who was first-team in both women’s basketball and softball and Michael Derosa (Coloma) of the men’s soccer team.

Second team honors went to Ellary Darling (Davidson) in women’s basketball, Cargan Murray (Fort Myers, Florida) in men’s basketball, Wesley Seabury (Coloma) in men’s soccer, Rebekah Stilwell (Holland) in women’s basketball and softball and Stephen Weinert (Ludington) in baseball.

Named to the third team were Halie Saylor (Dowagiac) in women’s soccer and softball, Hayleah McFadden (Niles) in volleyball, Alexandra Chichester (Wayland) in women’s soccer and Mariah Krone (Gaylord) in women’s soccer.