Niles’ Valade tied for 18th after three rounds

Published 8:45 pm Thursday, July 13, 2023

By Scott Novak

Niles’ Dustin Valade is tied for 18th at the PDGA tournament in Flagstaff, Arizona after three rounds. (Submitted photo)

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — After three rounds of the Professional Disc Golf Association Amateur Masters Disc Golf World Championships, Niles Dustin Valade is tied for 18th place.

Valade, who was tied for seventh after shooting an opening round 52, is now 14-under par after having shot 59 in the second round and 49 Thursday.

He is scheduled to tee off at 2 p.m. Arizona time for the fourth round. The tournament runs through Saturday.

After spending the first two rounds atop the leaderboard, Sean D’Armi dropped to fourth place after shooting a 55 Thursday. D’Armi is now 20-under par. He is chasing Dan Vassar, who vaulted to the top of the leaderboard Thursday after shooting a 48. Vassar, of Excelsior, Minnesota, shot 50 in the second round and is now 25-under par.

David Hurley is currently second at 22-under par, while Wesley Hunt, who shared the opening round lead with D’Armi, is third at 21-under par.

