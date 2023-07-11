Niles’ Valade tied for seventh at disc golf championships Published 6:58 pm Tuesday, July 11, 2023

FLAGSTAFF, ARIZ. — Dustin Valade, of Niles, is currently tied for seventh place at the Professional Disc Golf Association Amateur Disc World Championships.

The disc golf tournament started Tuesday and runs through Saturday.

Valade, who has been a member of the PDGA since 2022, shot 5-under par in the opening round on Tuesday. He is currently four shots off the lead.

Valade, who has a pair of runs in his two years in the PDGA, trails Sean D’Armi and Wesley Hunt, who are tied at minus-9. Terry Rigby is alone in third place after finishing his round 8-under par. Randy McNeely, Bryan Pyle and David Hurley are all currently tied for fourth-place after an opening-round 6-under par 51.

Valade is tied with Ron Graffin, Sheldon Jefferson, J. Cleveland Gobert II and James Agnone. All of the, shot 52 on the first day of competition.