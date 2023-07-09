SMC fishing team hosting fundraising tournament July 23 Published 8:10 pm Sunday, July 9, 2023

DOWAGIAC — The Southwestern Michigan College fishing team is hosting a fundraising tournament on Diamond Lake in Cassopolis July 23.

The cost to enter the two-person tournament is $125 per team. Team entries also include free hot dogs, chips and drinks and SMC fishing team stickers.

The tournament will run from 6:15 a.m. until 1:15 p.m.

Sample payout, based on 25 teams is $625 for first place, $375 for second place, $125 for third place and $125 for biggest bass.

Proceeds, with the exception of $50 from each entry going toward the payout, will go to the Roadrunner fishing team.

For more information or to register, contact SMC Coach Bill Mathews at bassfishing@swmich.edu.