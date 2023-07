Decatur dominates All-Southwest 10 selections Published 3:31 pm Sunday, July 2, 2023

DECATUR — Southwest 10 Conference baseball champion Decatur led the all-league squad with four selections.

Hartford, Lawrence, Mendon and Centreville each had two first-team selections.

Led by Captain Brandon Bruno, the Raiders had Cameron Cropley, Landon Fisher and Landon Rose named first-team.

Marcellus’ Brock Buck was also a first-team pick.

Decatur had three more players named second-team and two more named honorable mention.

Second-team picks were Landon Hovenkamp, Brendan Hunsberger and Tyler Shindeldecker. Their Raiders’ honorable mention picks were Tannger Shugars and Zach Wiggins.

Cassopolis did not have a single selection on the first or second teams.

Ethan Pflug and Devyn Garcia were honorable mention picks.

All-Southwest 10 Conference

First Team

• Brandon Bruno, Decatur

Cameron Cropsey, Decatur

Landon Fisher, Decatur

Landon Rose, Decatur

Brody Johnson, Hartford

Jack Mclemore, Hartford

Ben McCaw, Lawrence

John Schuman, Lawrence

Brock Buck, Marcellus

Jackson Kindig, Mendon

Evan Lukeman, Mendon

Brady Miller, Centreville

Jacob Sikanas Jr., Centreville

Tyler Caswell, Comstock

• Captain

Second Team

Kobe Carpenter, Centreville

Harrison Gregory, Centreville

Ben Truckenmiller, Centreville

Tyler Baker, Comstock

Landon Hovenkamp, Decatur

Brendan Hunsberger, Decatur

Tyler Shindeldecker, Decatur

Julien Rodarte, Hartford

Nathan Mihills, Marcellus

Brayden Crites, Mendon

Brody Block, White Pigeon

Honorable Mention

Bangor: Eloyy Martinez, Thomas Smith; Bloomingdale: Terrance Payne, Evan Jewic; Cassopolis: Ethan Pflug, Devyn Garcia; Centreville: Vinny Jines, Corey Carpenter; Comstock Nate Matthews, Dominic Narwick; Decatur: Tanner Shugars, Zach Wiggins; Marcellus; Braeden Thornburgh; Marcellus, Dawsen Lehew; Mendon: Luke Schinker, Chase Scheffler; White Pigeon: Jack Williams