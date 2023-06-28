Diamond Lake Triathlon returning after year’s absence Published 1:24 pm Wednesday, June 28, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — After a year’s hiatus, the Diamond Lake Triathlon returns July 15 with a new timing company and a new charity.

Race Director Joe Fazzini said that after issues with the timing in the 2021 race, organizers decided to take a step back last summer and cancel the triathlon.

“The year prior we just had so many problems with the timers,” he said. “Nobody got their time for weeks. I changed company and I think that is going to help because people are going to get their times texted to them when they are done.”

Since that time, organizers have found a new timing company out of Grand Rapids and added a new charity to the race, which features a 500-yard swim, a 12-mile bike ride and a 3.3 mile run in and around Diamond Lake in Cassopolis.

The start-finish line remains at the Diamond Lake Marina. The triathlon is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. and is a USA Triathlon sanctioned sprint event.

Epic Timing of Grand Rapids will handle the timing and scoring of the triathlon. Stone Soup Promotions is the new event manager for the race. Area runners may recognize that name as they work with the Rock Quarry Triathlon in Goshen, Indiana.

Also new this year is a non-binary division, which is a first for Michiana according to Fazzini.

“I am pretty excited about that,” Fazzini said. “I am excited that we are the first race to do that.”

The Diamond Lake Triathlon will once again benefit the Challenged Athletes Foundation, but new this year as the addition of the Central Cass Fire Department, which is trying to raise funds for a new rescue boat that can be used both in the summer and winter months.

This year’s starter will be Erica Boulanger, program director at Cass County CASA, which will be the local beneficiary in 2024.

Costs for the triathlon are $75 per racer, $85 for a two-person team or $95 for a three-0person team. Participants may register online at trisignup.com/Race/MI/Cassopolis/DiamondLakeTri. Participants, which currently number just over 100, may sign up right through race-day morning. Anyone wishing to sign up on race day can pay with cash or a check.

The Tri-Club Challenge is also back. Currently there are teams from Benton Harbor, Kalamazoo, Granger, Indiana and Indianapolis.

Defending champions Josh De Jong, of Indianapolis, and Dani Fisher, also of Indianapolis.

Following the race will be an awards ceremony as well as a raffle with plenty of prizes to be awarded.

A beginner’s clinic will be hosted by Fisher on July 14.

As with previous years, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Central Cass Fire Department and Pride Care Ambulance will be located in the water and will help with traffic control during the run and bike rides.

