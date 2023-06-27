Eddies land three, Niles one on first team
Published 1:00 pm Tuesday, June 27, 2023
EDWARDSBURG — Baseball champion Vicksburg and runner-up Edwardsburg both had three players name first-team All-Wolverine Conference.
The Bulldogs unseated the Eddies as the league champions. Edwardsburg had won eight consecutive conference titles.
Named first-team for the Eddies were Payton Bookwalter, Caleb Layman and Brody Schimpa.
Niles’ Talon Brawley was also a first-team pick.
Second-team selections for Edwardsburg and Nils were Brady Cook and Brian Gonzalez, respectively.
The Eddies’ Grant Giffin and Caedin Pulling, along with Niles’ Alex Cole and Jaxsen Racht were honorable mention picks.
Vicksburg’s Brian Deal was named Wolverine Conference Coach of the Year.
All-Wolverine Conference
First Team
Payton Bookwalter, Edwardsburg
Caleb Layman, Edwardsburg
Brody Schimpa, Edwardsburg
Talon Brawley, Niles
Sam Bronkema, Otsego
Remi Hahn, Paw Paw
Jake Hindenach, Paw Paw
Landon DeVaney, Plainwell
David Hamilton, Plainwell
Caden Bowling, Vicksburg
Cole Gebben, Vicksburg
Drew Habel, Vicksburg
Coach of the Year
Brian Deal (Vicksburg)
Second Team
Brady Cook, Edwardsburg
Brian Gonzales, Niles
Kyle Lingbeek, Otsego
Jacob Ray, Otsego
Ryan Koob, Plainwell
Trammel Ronbinson, Plainwell
Gibson Cary, Sturgis
Hunter Kosmerick, Sturgis
Brady Penny, Three Rivers
Luis Warmack, Three Rivers
Carter Brown, Vicksburg
Connor DeVries, Vicksburg
Honorable Mention
Grant Giffin, Edwardsburg
Caedin Pulling, Edwardsburg
Alex Cole, Niles
Jaxsen Racht, Niles
Steven Drewyer, Otsego
Callum Wesseldyk, Otsego
Matthew Hartman, Paw Paw
Joe Miller, Paw Paw
Andrew Hampton, Plainwell
Andrew Miller, Plainwell
Gavyn Moore, Strugis
Taner Patrick, Sturgis
Maddox Haden, Three Rivers
Kaleb Williams, Three Rivers
Michell Beyer, Vicksburg
Jackson Bowles, Vicksburg
Logan Cohrs, Vicksburg
Final Standings
Vicksburg 10-4
Edwardsburg 9-5
Plainwell 8-5
Three Rivers 8-6
Otsego 6-7
Niles 5-8
Paw Paw 4-8
Sturgis 3-10