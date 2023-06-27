Eddies land three, Niles one on first team Published 1:00 pm Tuesday, June 27, 2023

EDWARDSBURG — Baseball champion Vicksburg and runner-up Edwardsburg both had three players name first-team All-Wolverine Conference.

The Bulldogs unseated the Eddies as the league champions. Edwardsburg had won eight consecutive conference titles.

Named first-team for the Eddies were Payton Bookwalter, Caleb Layman and Brody Schimpa.

Niles’ Talon Brawley was also a first-team pick.

Second-team selections for Edwardsburg and Nils were Brady Cook and Brian Gonzalez, respectively.

The Eddies’ Grant Giffin and Caedin Pulling, along with Niles’ Alex Cole and Jaxsen Racht were honorable mention picks.

Vicksburg’s Brian Deal was named Wolverine Conference Coach of the Year.

All-Wolverine Conference

First Team

Payton Bookwalter, Edwardsburg

Caleb Layman, Edwardsburg

Brody Schimpa, Edwardsburg

Talon Brawley, Niles

Sam Bronkema, Otsego

Remi Hahn, Paw Paw

Jake Hindenach, Paw Paw

Landon DeVaney, Plainwell

David Hamilton, Plainwell

Caden Bowling, Vicksburg

Cole Gebben, Vicksburg

Drew Habel, Vicksburg

Coach of the Year

Brian Deal (Vicksburg)

Second Team

Brady Cook, Edwardsburg

Brian Gonzales, Niles

Kyle Lingbeek, Otsego

Jacob Ray, Otsego

Ryan Koob, Plainwell

Trammel Ronbinson, Plainwell

Gibson Cary, Sturgis

Hunter Kosmerick, Sturgis

Brady Penny, Three Rivers

Luis Warmack, Three Rivers

Carter Brown, Vicksburg

Connor DeVries, Vicksburg

Honorable Mention

Grant Giffin, Edwardsburg

Caedin Pulling, Edwardsburg

Alex Cole, Niles

Jaxsen Racht, Niles

Steven Drewyer, Otsego

Callum Wesseldyk, Otsego

Matthew Hartman, Paw Paw

Joe Miller, Paw Paw

Andrew Hampton, Plainwell

Andrew Miller, Plainwell

Gavyn Moore, Strugis

Taner Patrick, Sturgis

Maddox Haden, Three Rivers

Kaleb Williams, Three Rivers

Michell Beyer, Vicksburg

Jackson Bowles, Vicksburg

Logan Cohrs, Vicksburg

Final Standings

Vicksburg 10-4

Edwardsburg 9-5

Plainwell 8-5

Three Rivers 8-6

Otsego 6-7

Niles 5-8

Paw Paw 4-8

Sturgis 3-10