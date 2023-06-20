Edwardsburg’s Stewart first-team All-Wolverine Conference Published 7:40 pm Tuesday, June 20, 2023

EDWARDSBURG — Wolverine Conference champion Plainwell had nine players named first-team all-league in a vote of the coaches.

Edwardsburg’s Samantha Stewart also earned first-team all-conference, while teammate Madison Ahern was a second-team selection, while Elise Brigham, Hannah Lamphier and Jenna Stowasser earned honorable mention status.

Niles did not have a first-team selection, but Mary Saylor was named second-team, while Nyla Hover and Matigan Riggenbach were honorable mention picks.

Plainwell’s Garry Snyder was named Wolverine Conference Coach of the Year.

All-Wolverine Conference

First Team

Samantha Stewart, Edwardsburg

Sophie Saunders, Otsego

Jersie Yarbrough, Paw Paw

Kayla Baar, Plainwell

Berlynn Conley, Plainwell

Catelyn Engel, Plainwell

Nikki Faupel, Plainwell

Eliza Harris, Plainwell

Renae Jaeger, Plainwell

Laken Whittington, Plainwell

Gaby Zugel, Plainwell

Hannah Devries, Vicksburg

Ella Rohrstaff, Vicksburg

Coach of the Year

Garry Snyder, Plainwell

Second Team

Madison Ahern, Edwardsburg

Mary Saylor, Niles

Avery Davis, Otsego

Grace Gerst, Otsego

Alexis Gross, Otsego

Addison Milhiem, Otsego

Olivia Timmons, Otsego

Katelyn Gasper, Paw Paw

Taylor Macias, Paw Paw

Summer Morrill, Three Rivers

Rylee Crabtree, Vicksburg

Bella Hillard, Vicksburg

Ellie Lincoln, Vicksburg

Honorable Mention

Elise Brigham, Edwardsburg

Hannah Lamphier, Edwardsburg

Jenna Stowasser, Edwardsburg

Nyla Hover, Niles

Matigan Riggenbach, Niles

Allie Proctor, Otsego

Kaylin Procter, Otsego

Jillian Fulcher, Paw Paw

Rowan Parker, Paw Paw

Brook Timpe, Plainwell

Solana Gonzalez, Sturgis

Kirsten Hesse, Sturgis

Paige McDonald, Three Rivers

Alyx Wheat, Three Rivers

Madison Ames, Vicksburg

Kendra Cooley, Vicksburg

Final Standings

Plainwell 7-0

Vicksburg 6-1

Otsego 5-2

Edwardsburg 3-3-1

Paw Paw 2-3-2

Three Rivers 2-4-1

Niles 1-6

Sturgis 0-7