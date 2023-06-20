Edwardsburg’s Stewart first-team All-Wolverine Conference
Published 7:40 pm Tuesday, June 20, 2023
EDWARDSBURG — Wolverine Conference champion Plainwell had nine players named first-team all-league in a vote of the coaches.
Edwardsburg’s Samantha Stewart also earned first-team all-conference, while teammate Madison Ahern was a second-team selection, while Elise Brigham, Hannah Lamphier and Jenna Stowasser earned honorable mention status.
Niles did not have a first-team selection, but Mary Saylor was named second-team, while Nyla Hover and Matigan Riggenbach were honorable mention picks.
Plainwell’s Garry Snyder was named Wolverine Conference Coach of the Year.
All-Wolverine Conference
First Team
Samantha Stewart, Edwardsburg
Sophie Saunders, Otsego
Jersie Yarbrough, Paw Paw
Kayla Baar, Plainwell
Berlynn Conley, Plainwell
Catelyn Engel, Plainwell
Nikki Faupel, Plainwell
Eliza Harris, Plainwell
Renae Jaeger, Plainwell
Laken Whittington, Plainwell
Gaby Zugel, Plainwell
Hannah Devries, Vicksburg
Ella Rohrstaff, Vicksburg
Coach of the Year
Garry Snyder, Plainwell
Second Team
Madison Ahern, Edwardsburg
Mary Saylor, Niles
Avery Davis, Otsego
Grace Gerst, Otsego
Alexis Gross, Otsego
Addison Milhiem, Otsego
Olivia Timmons, Otsego
Katelyn Gasper, Paw Paw
Taylor Macias, Paw Paw
Summer Morrill, Three Rivers
Rylee Crabtree, Vicksburg
Bella Hillard, Vicksburg
Ellie Lincoln, Vicksburg
Honorable Mention
Elise Brigham, Edwardsburg
Hannah Lamphier, Edwardsburg
Jenna Stowasser, Edwardsburg
Nyla Hover, Niles
Matigan Riggenbach, Niles
Allie Proctor, Otsego
Kaylin Procter, Otsego
Jillian Fulcher, Paw Paw
Rowan Parker, Paw Paw
Brook Timpe, Plainwell
Solana Gonzalez, Sturgis
Kirsten Hesse, Sturgis
Paige McDonald, Three Rivers
Alyx Wheat, Three Rivers
Madison Ames, Vicksburg
Kendra Cooley, Vicksburg
Final Standings
Plainwell 7-0
Vicksburg 6-1
Otsego 5-2
Edwardsburg 3-3-1
Paw Paw 2-3-2
Three Rivers 2-4-1
Niles 1-6
Sturgis 0-7