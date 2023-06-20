Eddies’ Kurowski, Vikings’ Krueger earn all-conference Published 12:00 pm Tuesday, June 20, 2023

EDWARDSBURG — Wolverine Conference champion Vicksburg led the all-league golf team with four first-team selections.

Edwardsburg and Niles both had one selection.

The Bulldogs won the league championship with 24 points, while Otsego was second with 21 points and Plainwell third with 17. The Eddies and Vikings tied for fifth-place with 12 points.

Vicksburg scored 16 points by winning the regular-season jamborees with 60 points. The Bulldogs then captured the league tournament to earn another eight points.

Edwardsburg finished fifth following jamborees and Niles sixth. At the league tournament hosted by Sturgis at Pine View Golf Course in Three Rivers, Niles shot 343 to finish third and Edwardsburg shot 359 to finish fifth.

Vicksburg’s Josiah McClelland was the Wolverine Conference Outstanding Player of the Year with a stroke average of 38.7. Otsego’s Spencer Shearer was the runner-up with an average of 39.0.

Andrew Kurowski, of Edwardsburg, and Aiden Krueger, of Niles, finished tied for seventh in the conference with a stroke average of 41.2.

All-Wolverine Conference

First Team

Josiah McClelland, Vicksburg

Spencer Shearer, Otsego

Luke Malocha, Vicksburg

Riley Briggs, Vicksburg

Garrett Schramer, Vicksburg

Benny Miller, Paw Paw

Andrew Kurowski, Edwardsburg

Aiden Krueger, Niles

Drew Rayman, Plainwell

Tyler Klett, Paw Paw

Gage Truitt, Plainwell

Jurian Shaffer, Otsego

Honorable Mention

Landon Eastman, Otsego

Jackson Powell, Plainwell

Graeme Herald, Sturgis

Carsen Miller, Otsego

Gibson Youngs, Plainwell

Outstanding Golfer

Josiah McClelland, Vicksburg

Coach of the Year

Jared Meyer, Vicksburg