Eddies’ Kurowski, Vikings’ Krueger earn all-conference
Published 12:00 pm Tuesday, June 20, 2023
EDWARDSBURG — Wolverine Conference champion Vicksburg led the all-league golf team with four first-team selections.
Edwardsburg and Niles both had one selection.
The Bulldogs won the league championship with 24 points, while Otsego was second with 21 points and Plainwell third with 17. The Eddies and Vikings tied for fifth-place with 12 points.
Vicksburg scored 16 points by winning the regular-season jamborees with 60 points. The Bulldogs then captured the league tournament to earn another eight points.
Edwardsburg finished fifth following jamborees and Niles sixth. At the league tournament hosted by Sturgis at Pine View Golf Course in Three Rivers, Niles shot 343 to finish third and Edwardsburg shot 359 to finish fifth.
Vicksburg’s Josiah McClelland was the Wolverine Conference Outstanding Player of the Year with a stroke average of 38.7. Otsego’s Spencer Shearer was the runner-up with an average of 39.0.
Andrew Kurowski, of Edwardsburg, and Aiden Krueger, of Niles, finished tied for seventh in the conference with a stroke average of 41.2.
All-Wolverine Conference
First Team
Josiah McClelland, Vicksburg
Spencer Shearer, Otsego
Luke Malocha, Vicksburg
Riley Briggs, Vicksburg
Garrett Schramer, Vicksburg
Benny Miller, Paw Paw
Andrew Kurowski, Edwardsburg
Aiden Krueger, Niles
Drew Rayman, Plainwell
Tyler Klett, Paw Paw
Gage Truitt, Plainwell
Jurian Shaffer, Otsego
Honorable Mention
Landon Eastman, Otsego
Jackson Powell, Plainwell
Graeme Herald, Sturgis
Carsen Miller, Otsego
Gibson Youngs, Plainwell
Outstanding Golfer
Josiah McClelland, Vicksburg
Coach of the Year
Jared Meyer, Vicksburg