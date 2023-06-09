Dowagiac golfers 17th after opening round at state finals Published 8:22 pm Friday, June 9, 2023

EAST LANSING — The Dowagiac golf team shot 366 in the opening round of the Division 3 Boys Golf Final at Forest Akers East on the campus of Michigan State University Friday.

Grand Rapids Catholic Central shot 306 to take the first-round league, while Manistee is a distant second at 327. Saginaw Swan Valley is third with a 329.

The Chieftains currently are in 17th place.

Catholic Central’s Matthew Sokorai shot 71 to lead the field. Max Shulman, of Ann Arbor Greenhills, and Will Preston, of Catholic Central, are tied for second at 72.

Dane Spagnoli led Dowagiac with a round of 87. Abraham Guernsey shot 88, Luke Spagnoli 95, Travis Rehborg 96 and Sam Strom 109.

In Division 4, Cassopolis’ Luis Laurenz Diwo shot 81 in the opening round, which ties him for 18th place.