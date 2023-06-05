Vikings, Chieftains fall in Division 2 district semifinals Published 5:36 pm Monday, June 5, 2023

EDWARDSBURG — The two teams with the best records heading into the Division 2 District Softball Tournament at Edwardsburg handled their business in the opening round Saturday.

Defending state champion Lakeshore blanked former SMAC West Division foe Niles 10-0, while district host Edwardsburg defeated former Wolverine Conference foe Dowagiac 13-2.

The Lancers defeated the Vikings in six innings, while the Eddies knocked out the Chieftains in five innings.

Edwardsburg would go on to win the district championship with a 5-1 win over Lakeshore. (see related story)

Lakeshore vs. Niles

Ava Mullen tossed a no-hitter with seven strikeouts.

She also hit one of two home runs the Lancers had. Gabby Solloway had the other round-trippler as Lakeshore finished with 13 hits off a Niles’ Haylea Wilken.

Edwardsburg vs. Lakeshore

The Eddies used a seven-run second inning to break the game open.

Edwardsburg would finish the day with 10 hits, including home runs by Sydney Klaer, Lexi Schimpa and Lani Hardin. Klaer and Hardin also had a double.

Dowagiac (17-14) finished with six hits. Aubrey Busby had a double for the Chieftains.

Rebecca Guernsey suffered the loss.