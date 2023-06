Registration open for Krush Volleyball All-Skills Youth Camps Published 10:35 am Friday, June 2, 2023

NILES — The Krush Volleyball Club has announced that registration is now open for its summer All-Skills Youth Camps.

Camps are for grades two through five, middle school grades sixth through eighth, high school pre-tryout and junior high pre-tryout.

For more information or to register online, go to krushvbc.com or email camps@krushvbc.com.