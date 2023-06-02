Dowagiac sports physicals set for June 22 Published 3:32 pm Friday, June 2, 2023

DOWAGIAC — Anyone wanting to participate in Dowagiac athletics for the 2023-24 season must have a physical on file.

Sports physicals for Dowagiac athletes will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 22 at Borgess Lee Medical Group Pediatrics located at 520 Main St. Last registration for a physical is 3:45 p.m.

Cost is $15. Checks should be made out to Dowagiac Schools.

Physicals are for all Dowagiac students entering grades six through 12.

Students should wear loose clothing. Shorts and t-shirts are preferred. A parent or legal guardian must be present for the physical. They must sign the physical form.

Full health physicals and updating immunizations will not be available.