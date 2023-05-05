Roundup: Chieftains, Eddies fall in conference matches Published 2:17 pm Friday, May 5, 2023

BERRIEN SPRINGS — Host Berrien Springs defeated Dowagiac 3-1 to win the inaugural Lakeland Conference soccer title Wednesday night.

The Chieftains took the early 1-0 lead on a goal by Jessa Davis. The Shamrocks scored late in the opening 40 minutes of play to tie the match at 1-1.

Two quick second-half goals gave Berrien Springs the lead and the eventual victory as Dowagiac was unable to get the ball into the net.

Nikki Burnham had a goal in each have to lead the Shamrocks, who were outshot by the Chieftains 14-7. Jade Kittleson scored the third goal for Berrien Springs.

The Shamrocks were 3-0 on conference matches, while Dowagiac is 1-1 heading into Wednesday’s match against visiting Buchanan at the Dowagiac Middle school.

“We didn’t quite play like ourselves tonight,” said Dowagiac Coach Chad Davis. “Even though we had plenty of opportunities to score, we couldn’t find the back of the net for some reason. We have to play better that’s all there is to it.”

Triana Lee had four saves for the Chieftains.

Edwardsburg at Otsego

The visiting Eddies where shutout in their Wolverine Conference match against the Bulldogs.

The loss dropped Edwardsburg to 5-6 overall and 1-2 in league matches. Otsego squared its record at 5-5-1 overall and 2-2 in conference play.