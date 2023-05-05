Edwardsburg sweeps Paw Paw in Wolverine contests Published 10:39 pm Friday, May 5, 2023

PAW PAW — Visiting Edwardsburg allowed just three hits in sweeping its Wolverine Conference softball doubleheader from Paw Paw Wednesday.

Emma Denison tossed a no-hitter with eight strikeouts as the Eddies defeated the Red Wolves 11-0 in the first game. Samantha Baker tossed a three-hitter as Edwardsburg won the nightcap 14-4.

In baseball, the Eddies swept the Red Wolves, winning the opening game 3-1 and then the nightcap, 10-2.

Edwardsburg Softball

The Eddies had 10 hits in the first game, including a home run by Caitlin Tighe and a double by Sydney Klaer.

In the nightcap, a nine-run third inning turned the game into another rout.

Edwardsburg (10-5, 6-0 Wolverine Conference) had 12 hits in the second game, including another home run by Tighe. Klaer also hit a home run, while Abby Bossler doubled.

Edwardsburg Baseball

The Eddies (7-7, 4-3 Wolverine Conference) scored single runs in the third, fifth and seventh innings to account for its scoring.

Edwardsburg had 10 hits in the contest, including a double by Andrew Colvin.

Payton Bookwalter started and took the victory. Brody Schimpa came on in relief in the fifth inning.

In the nightcap, Caedin Pulling and Schimpa combined on a five-hitter.

The Eddies had six hits, including a pair by Brady Cook and Caleb Layman. Colvin drove in a pair of runs.