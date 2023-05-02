Buchanan schools bond proposal fails again Published 11:18 pm Tuesday, May 2, 2023

BUCHANAN — A bond proposal from Buchanan Community Schools was turned down by voters for the second time in less than a year, based on unofficial election results.

Voters turned down a request from Buchanan Community Schools in Tuesday’s general election to sell bonds and generate approximately $35 million with a 2-mil net increase over the current tax rate of 3.2 mills. This was the district’s second attempt after its initial proposal was defeated in the Nov. 8, 2022 general election.

The funds generated from the 24-year bond would provide building and site improvements to address identified and ongoing facility projects based on facility assessments and community input and align grade levels based on similar growth and development stages.

There were 1,049 “yes” votes and 1,649 “no” votes.