Buchanan Community Schools releases facts, information website for 2023 bond proposal Published 3:50 pm Friday, March 17, 2023

1 of 5

BUCHANAN — Buchanan Community Schools is hoping to change the minds of voters and try again to make much needed improvements and upgrades to BCS buildings.

The district is moving forward to place a new bond proposal on the May 2 ballot after its initial proposal was defeated in the Nov. 8 general election.

According to a press release, Buchanan has released allocation details on its website for a proposed $35 million bond for building and site improvements to address identified and ongoing facility projects based on facility assessments and community input and align grade levels based on similar growth and development stages.

The website is accessible to view more information about the upcoming bond which is Tuesday, May 2. Contents have been revised to better align with feedback received from the community. The website can be visted by following the link.

Using the acronym “Go Bucks,” the district has outlined its goals for the proposed bond:

Gives students modern facilities

First-ever renovation of Moccasin

First major renovation to BHS in 30+ years

Create collaborative spaces

Overhaul heating and cooling systems

More efficient buildings mean reducing energy use and cost

Updated systems reduce expenditures on maintenance and repairs

Raise air quality

Improve the overall health of staff and students

Boost safety and security

Door locks on the inside of all classroom doors

BHS students/visitors enter through only 2 monitored doors

Install elevators at Moccasin

Increased surveillance capability

Update classrooms

Improve lighting

Replace high school doors and windows

Increase storage

Improve physical instructional resources

Create purposeful learning and activity spaces

Align grade levels

Common spaces for students

Auditorium lighting, sound, and curtains

Keep on track with approved district goals

Strategic Goal Statement two: Buchanan Community Schools will deepen our systemic academic and social-emotional supports for the health, safety, and well-being of the whole child, recognizing that our learners need to balance academic, physical, social, and emotional demands

Strategic Goal Statement 4: Buchanan Community Schools will develop and sustain efficient use of all resources (people, time, and money) by providing quality technology, facilities, and business services to optimize operations for improved student achievement and fiscal responsibility

Serve the community by proactively building to function far into the future

$34 million for renovations saves the community $84 million for new buildings

Proposed improvement projects

Moccasin Elementary projects

Renovate and expand Moccasin Elementary which is 75 years old

Security enhancements

Infrastructure upgrades throughout the existing building

Windows, HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning), roof, technology, restrooms, LED lighting

Building expansion

New bus pickup and drop-off location

New classroom wing, elementary gym, media center, elevator

New playground equipment

Elementary/Recreation Gym

Buchanan High School projects