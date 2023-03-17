Buchanan Community Schools releases facts, information website for 2023 bond proposal
Published 3:50 pm Friday, March 17, 2023
BUCHANAN — Buchanan Community Schools is hoping to change the minds of voters and try again to make much needed improvements and upgrades to BCS buildings.
The district is moving forward to place a new bond proposal on the May 2 ballot after its initial proposal was defeated in the Nov. 8 general election.
According to a press release, Buchanan has released allocation details on its website for a proposed $35 million bond for building and site improvements to address identified and ongoing facility projects based on facility assessments and community input and align grade levels based on similar growth and development stages.
The website is accessible to view more information about the upcoming bond which is Tuesday, May 2. Contents have been revised to better align with feedback received from the community. The website can be visted by following the link.
Using the acronym “Go Bucks,” the district has outlined its goals for the proposed bond:
Gives students modern facilities
- First-ever renovation of Moccasin
- First major renovation to BHS in 30+ years
- Create collaborative spaces
Overhaul heating and cooling systems
- More efficient buildings mean reducing energy use and cost
- Updated systems reduce expenditures on maintenance and repairs
- Raise air quality
- Improve the overall health of staff and students
Boost safety and security
- Door locks on the inside of all classroom doors
- BHS students/visitors enter through only 2 monitored doors
- Install elevators at Moccasin
- Increased surveillance capability
Update classrooms
- Improve lighting
- Replace high school doors and windows
- Increase storage
- Improve physical instructional resources
Create purposeful learning and activity spaces
- Align grade levels
- Common spaces for students
- Auditorium lighting, sound, and curtains
Keep on track with approved district goals
- Strategic Goal Statement two: Buchanan Community Schools will deepen our systemic academic and social-emotional supports for the health, safety, and well-being of the whole child, recognizing that our learners need to balance academic, physical, social, and emotional demands
- Strategic Goal Statement 4: Buchanan Community Schools will develop and sustain efficient use of all resources (people, time, and money) by providing quality technology, facilities, and business services to optimize operations for improved student achievement and fiscal responsibility
Serve the community by proactively building to function far into the future
- $34 million for renovations saves the community $84 million for new buildings
Proposed improvement projects
Moccasin Elementary projects
- Renovate and expand Moccasin Elementary which is 75 years old
- Security enhancements
- Infrastructure upgrades throughout the existing building
- Windows, HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning), roof, technology, restrooms, LED lighting
- Building expansion
- New bus pickup and drop-off location
- New classroom wing, elementary gym, media center, elevator
- New playground equipment
- Elementary/Recreation Gym
Buchanan High School projects
- Renovate and improve our 101-year-old Buchanan High School
- Security enhancements
- Infrastructure upgrades throughout the existing building
- Windows, HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning), technology, restrooms, LED lighting, corridor flooring
- Science Lab renovations
- Culinary Lab renovations
- Renovation of existing classrooms
- Reconfiguration of the Media center for better utilization
- Cafeteria expansion
- Auditorium Repairs
- Lighting upgrades
- Sound system
- New curtains
- Athletic field/facilities improvements
- Auxiliary gym flooring
- Student Health and Wellness Center
- Track and football field repairs