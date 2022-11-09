ELECTION 2022: Buchanan Community Schools bond proposal fails Published 6:30 pm Wednesday, November 9, 2022

BUCHANAN — Voters turned down a request from Buchanan Community Schools in Tuesday’s general election to sell bonds and generate approximately $34.97 million with a 3.5-mill net increase over the current tax rate of 2.35 mills.

The funds generated from the 28-year bond would provide building and site improvements to address identified and ongoing facility projects based on facility assessments and community input and align grade levels based on similar growth and development stages.

There were 2,061 “yes” votes and 2,326 “no” votes.

“Thank you to everyone who participated in yesterday’s election,” said BCS Superintendent Patricia Robinson in a letter to parents. “Those of you who voted yes showed the measures on the bond were adequate and those of you who voted no expressed to us a need to revise what we are asking in the bond. Arriving at the decision to ask the community to help fund our facility improvements was not an easy decision. Thank you to the committee that consisted of individuals who were dedicated, committed, and shared our vision. We spent at least six months planning and getting the word out, we could not have gotten this far without you and we are so grateful for your support.”

Robinson said that while the district’s operations staff will ensure the buildings are maintained, its aging buildings will need to be addressed. The Board of Education along with district staff will review the data, receive community feedback, hold public meetings, and work with the committee to place a revised bond in front of the community in 2023.

“We look forward to partnering with you to create the best facilities to give our students a safe, secure environment that allows them the flexibility,” she said.