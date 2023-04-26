Chieftains score 74 runs in sweeping Benton Harbor Published 10:20 pm Wednesday, April 26, 2023

BENTON HARBOR — Visiting Dowagiac swept its Lakeland Conference softball and baseball doubleheaders with Benton Harbor Tuesday afternoon.

Playing in cold and windy conditions did not seem to hurt the Chieftains, who defeated the Tigers 16-0 and 16-0 in softball, while in baseball, Dowagiac routed Benton Harbor 22-0 and 20-1.

Dowagiac Softball

The Chieftains scored nine runs in the first and six runs in the second inning to blow open the contest.

Dowagiac had just six hits in the contest, but took advantage of 16 Tiger walks.

Lyla Elrod had a double and an RBI to lead the Chieftains, who also got hits from Rebecca Guernsey, Aubrey Busby, Marlie Carpenter, Ella Parker and McCallie Ward.

Guernsey pitched a perfect game with nine strikeouts.

In the nightcap, Dowagiac banged out 15 hits.

The Chieftains (5-4, 2-2 Lakeland Conference) scored 10 runs in the first inning and never looked back.

Guernsey was 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs, while Caleigh Wimberley, Carpenter, Addie Wilson and Carlie Spagnoli all had two hits. Spagnoli, Wilson and Busby all doubled for the Chieftains, while Wimberley tripled, homered and drove in three runs. Spagnoli also had three RBIs.

Wilson pitched a no-hitter with nine strikeouts.

Dowagiac Baseball

In the first game, Dowagiac led 6-0 before exploding for 16 runs in the third and final inning.

Mason Maggert and Kaleb Smith combined on a no-hitter with nine strikeouts.

Dowagiac had eight hits in the opener, led by Chase Frazier, who was 3-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs. Ben Klann had a pair of hits and two RBIs.

In the nightcap, the Chieftains jumped out to an 8-0 lead after three innings. Dowagiac then scored 12 runs in the fourth to end the game.

The Chieftains (6-4, 3-1 Lakeland Conference) had nine hits, led by Smith, who was 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and five RBIs. Jamal Williams and Maggert both finished with two hits. Williams drove in three runs. Klann and Frazier both drove in a pair of runs.

Klann was the winning pitcher as he tossed a one-hitter with five strikeouts, Jacob DeFord worked an inning of relief.