Daily Data: Sunday, April 23

Published 10:45 am Sunday, April 23, 2023

By Scott Novak

SOFTBALL

EDWARDSBURG 10, STONEY CREEK/ROCHESTER

At Mattawan Invitational

Stoney Creek               000      00 – 0 6 0

Edwardsburg               230      05 – 10 6 0

Samantha Baker (W); M. Laviolette (L), M. Greenwald

2B: Emma Denison (ED), Lani Hardin (ED)

HR: Denison (ED)

 

EDWARDSBURG 10, CALEDONIA

At Mattawan Invitational

Caledonia                    000      000 – 0 1 1

Edwardsburg               220      321 – 10 12 1

Emma Denison (W), Victoria Pulling (6); Dana (L)

2B: Caitlin Tighe (ED), Samantha Baker (ED), Sydney Klaer (ED), Averie Markel (ED)

HR: Abby Bossler (ED), Tighe (ED), Klaer (ED)

Record: Edwardsburg 8-1

 

GOLF

Dicks Sporting Goods Invitational

@ Glenbrier Golf Course

Medalist

Carter Gerand, Haslett – 78

 

Team Scores

Lansing Catholic 336, Haslett 338, Cassopolis 343, Williamston 346, Davidson 349, Almont 349, Parma Western 353, Okemos 361, Hastings 362, Hillsdale Academy 364, Fowlerville 369, Perry 380, St. Johns 381, Portland 388, Webberville 395, Stockbridge 410, Bath 414, Lainsburg 418, Corunna 420, Byron 444, Battle Creek Pennfield 476

 

Cassopolis Results

Brayden Westrate 79, Luis Laurenz Diwo 80, Logan Pflug 91, William Westrate 93, Turner Westrate 100

 

Southwest 10 Conference Jamboree

At St. Joe Valley Golf Club

Medalist

Luis Laurenz Diwo, Cassopolis – 38

 

Team Scores

Cassopolis 162, Comstock 190, White Pigeon 197, Centreville 232, Marcellus 249

 

Cassopolis Results

Luis Laurenz Diwo 38, Logan Pflug 40, Kenny May 42, Brayden Westrate 42, William Westrate 43, Turner Westrate 44

 

TRACK & FIELD

Watervliet Relays

At Watervliet

Team scores

Hopkins 84, South Haven 67, Schoolcraft 51, Bridgman 46, Kalamazoo Christian 44, Brandywine 36, Coloma 35, Watervliet 17, Hartford 10, New Buffalo 8, Marcellus 5

 

Individual Results

Shot put: Watervliet (Royce Daugherty, Perry Rowe) 78-1.75; Discus: Schoolcraft (Corbin Piorkowski, Malachi Sampley) 211-1; High jump:  Bridgman (Mabry, Rumsa) 10-11; Long jump:  Hopkins (Trent Baugh, Isaac Coperski) 37-6.5; Pole vault:  Hopkins (Jacob Helder, Landon Klinge) 20-5; 6,400 relay:  South Haven (Ben Meyer, Corbin Morrison, Luke Prong, Jake Frost) 21:29.48; 800 relay:  South Haven (Lindsey, Fields, Meyer, Langston) 1:36.79; Middle distance relay:  South Haven (Morrison, Bos, Hugg, Prong) 6:24.62; Shuttle hurdles:  Hopkins (Kerber, Kopeski, Onderlinde, Heldes) 54.36; Panther relay:  South Haven (Lindsey, Fields, Langston, Bos) 2:12.29; 3,200 relay:  Bridgman (Mabry, Smith, Ippel, Rumsa) 9:06.97; 400 relay:  Brandywine (Jake McCubbin, Gavin Schoff, Kevin Roberts, Michael Palmer) 46.68; 1,600 relay; Hopkins (Corneille, Corneille, Helder, Gaugh) 3:40.90

 

Girls Results

Team scores

Hopkins 77, Schoolcraft 70, Kalamazoo Christian 56, Watervliet 48, South Haven 47, Marcellus 23, 7. Coloma 20, 7. Bridgman 20, Hartford 16, randywine 13, New Buffalo 8

 

Individual Results

Shot put: Schoolcraft (McDonald, Dykema) 64.75; Discus: Watervliet (Anya Sexton, Aleah Sexton) 213-5; High jump: South Haven (Cox, Crowley) 10-2; Long jump:  Hopkins (Sierra, Emaus, Ellaie, Baugh) 31.5; Pole vault: Marcellus (Hiemstra, Harrison) 15-0; 6,400 relay: Schoolcraft (Pillot, Brainbridge, VanDussen, VanDussen) 26:21.69; 800 relay: Hopkins (Moored, Shehon, Emaus, Homrich) 1:55.82; .iddle distance: Schoolcraft (Pillot, Drenth, VanDussen, VanDussen) 7:44.61; Shuttle hurdles: Hopkins (Moored, Tilley, Emaus, Warner) 1:07.70; Panther relay: Bridgman (Kirby, Howell, Graves, Shuler) 2:39.41; 3,200 relay: Hopkins (Harnsberger, Heiderop, Schumacher, Ingle) 11:56.65; 400 relay: Hopkins (Moored, Baugh, Emaus, Homrich) 53.02; 1,600 relay: Hopkins (Ingles, Vanderveer, Rodcanhisler, Moored) 4:42.11

More Sports

Roundup: Bucks fall to Huskies; Eddies 2-0 at Mattawan

Bobcats split non-league doubleheader with Rams

Lakeshore, Constantine win Edwardsburg Invitational titles

Daily Data: Saturday, April 22

Print Article