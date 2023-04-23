Daily Data: Sunday, April 23
Published 10:45 am Sunday, April 23, 2023
SOFTBALL
EDWARDSBURG 10, STONEY CREEK/ROCHESTER
At Mattawan Invitational
Stoney Creek 000 00 – 0 6 0
Edwardsburg 230 05 – 10 6 0
Samantha Baker (W); M. Laviolette (L), M. Greenwald
2B: Emma Denison (ED), Lani Hardin (ED)
HR: Denison (ED)
EDWARDSBURG 10, CALEDONIA
At Mattawan Invitational
Caledonia 000 000 – 0 1 1
Edwardsburg 220 321 – 10 12 1
Emma Denison (W), Victoria Pulling (6); Dana (L)
2B: Caitlin Tighe (ED), Samantha Baker (ED), Sydney Klaer (ED), Averie Markel (ED)
HR: Abby Bossler (ED), Tighe (ED), Klaer (ED)
Record: Edwardsburg 8-1
GOLF
Dicks Sporting Goods Invitational
@ Glenbrier Golf Course
Medalist
Carter Gerand, Haslett – 78
Team Scores
Lansing Catholic 336, Haslett 338, Cassopolis 343, Williamston 346, Davidson 349, Almont 349, Parma Western 353, Okemos 361, Hastings 362, Hillsdale Academy 364, Fowlerville 369, Perry 380, St. Johns 381, Portland 388, Webberville 395, Stockbridge 410, Bath 414, Lainsburg 418, Corunna 420, Byron 444, Battle Creek Pennfield 476
Cassopolis Results
Brayden Westrate 79, Luis Laurenz Diwo 80, Logan Pflug 91, William Westrate 93, Turner Westrate 100
Southwest 10 Conference Jamboree
At St. Joe Valley Golf Club
Medalist
Luis Laurenz Diwo, Cassopolis – 38
Team Scores
Cassopolis 162, Comstock 190, White Pigeon 197, Centreville 232, Marcellus 249
Cassopolis Results
Luis Laurenz Diwo 38, Logan Pflug 40, Kenny May 42, Brayden Westrate 42, William Westrate 43, Turner Westrate 44
TRACK & FIELD
Watervliet Relays
At Watervliet
Team scores
Hopkins 84, South Haven 67, Schoolcraft 51, Bridgman 46, Kalamazoo Christian 44, Brandywine 36, Coloma 35, Watervliet 17, Hartford 10, New Buffalo 8, Marcellus 5
Individual Results
Shot put: Watervliet (Royce Daugherty, Perry Rowe) 78-1.75; Discus: Schoolcraft (Corbin Piorkowski, Malachi Sampley) 211-1; High jump: Bridgman (Mabry, Rumsa) 10-11; Long jump: Hopkins (Trent Baugh, Isaac Coperski) 37-6.5; Pole vault: Hopkins (Jacob Helder, Landon Klinge) 20-5; 6,400 relay: South Haven (Ben Meyer, Corbin Morrison, Luke Prong, Jake Frost) 21:29.48; 800 relay: South Haven (Lindsey, Fields, Meyer, Langston) 1:36.79; Middle distance relay: South Haven (Morrison, Bos, Hugg, Prong) 6:24.62; Shuttle hurdles: Hopkins (Kerber, Kopeski, Onderlinde, Heldes) 54.36; Panther relay: South Haven (Lindsey, Fields, Langston, Bos) 2:12.29; 3,200 relay: Bridgman (Mabry, Smith, Ippel, Rumsa) 9:06.97; 400 relay: Brandywine (Jake McCubbin, Gavin Schoff, Kevin Roberts, Michael Palmer) 46.68; 1,600 relay; Hopkins (Corneille, Corneille, Helder, Gaugh) 3:40.90
Girls Results
Team scores
Hopkins 77, Schoolcraft 70, Kalamazoo Christian 56, Watervliet 48, South Haven 47, Marcellus 23, 7. Coloma 20, 7. Bridgman 20, Hartford 16, randywine 13, New Buffalo 8
Individual Results
Shot put: Schoolcraft (McDonald, Dykema) 64.75; Discus: Watervliet (Anya Sexton, Aleah Sexton) 213-5; High jump: South Haven (Cox, Crowley) 10-2; Long jump: Hopkins (Sierra, Emaus, Ellaie, Baugh) 31.5; Pole vault: Marcellus (Hiemstra, Harrison) 15-0; 6,400 relay: Schoolcraft (Pillot, Brainbridge, VanDussen, VanDussen) 26:21.69; 800 relay: Hopkins (Moored, Shehon, Emaus, Homrich) 1:55.82; .iddle distance: Schoolcraft (Pillot, Drenth, VanDussen, VanDussen) 7:44.61; Shuttle hurdles: Hopkins (Moored, Tilley, Emaus, Warner) 1:07.70; Panther relay: Bridgman (Kirby, Howell, Graves, Shuler) 2:39.41; 3,200 relay: Hopkins (Harnsberger, Heiderop, Schumacher, Ingle) 11:56.65; 400 relay: Hopkins (Moored, Baugh, Emaus, Homrich) 53.02; 1,600 relay: Hopkins (Ingles, Vanderveer, Rodcanhisler, Moored) 4:42.11