Buchanan blanks Bobcats; Three Rivers edges Niles Published 9:26 am Friday, April 21, 2023

1 of 11

NILES — Visiting Buchanan scored two goals in each half of its Lakeland Conference match against Brandywine to earn its first victory of the season Wednesday night.

Evyn Pruett had a hat trick for the Bucks, who outshot the Bobcats 28-3. Pruett put Buchanan on the board first and then scored both second-half goals for the Bucks.

“The girls played hard and I’m really proud of the way they are supporting each other and working as a team,” said Buchanan Coach Russ Philip.

Aaliyah Mark had the other first-half goal for Buchanan off an assist from Suki Douri.

Bucks’ goalkeeper Sidney Smith had three saves.

“She didn’t see a lot of action tonight,” Philip said. “Our back line did a great job shortening the field and defending.”

Brandywine Coach Caleb Adams was pleased with his team’s effort, but said Buchanan was too good on the defensive end of the field.

“We had several changes on goal, but were unable to convert,” he said. “Buchanan had a strong performance by Sutherland Philip.”

Three Rivers at Niles

The visiting Wildcats scored with four minutes remaining in the Wolverine Conference match off a corner kick to pull-out the victory Wednesday night.

“We played extremely well,” said first-year Niles Coach Jaycee Myer. “W connected the give and go passes offensively. Our defensive line held strong getting some huge off-sides calls. We continue to get better each game.”

Three Rivers held a 15-14 advantage in shots on goal with both goalkeepers recording nine saves. Mati Riggenbach was in the net for the Vikings Wednesday night.

Plainwell at Edwardsburg

Visiting Plainwell shutout Edwardsburg 8-0 in its Wolverine Conference match Wednesday night.

The loss dropped the Eddies to 1-4 overall and 0-1 in conference matches.