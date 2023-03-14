Wrestling honors continue to roll in Published 2:52 pm Tuesday, March 14, 2023

NILES — The 2022-23 high school wrestling season has wrapped up, but the postseason honors are still rolling in.

The area coaches recently released its annual All-Southwest Michigan Wrestling Teams. It also released its first All-Southwest Michigan Girls Wrestling Team. Both teams were voted on by the area coaches.

The Lakeland Conference All-Conference squad has also been released. The all-league team is based on the wrestlers finish at the conference meet held in February.

All-Southwest Michigan Boys Team

Brandywine and Edwardsburg both had a pair of first-team selections, while Niles had the only other wrestler selected to the first team.

Representing the Bobcats were Gavin Schoff (44-7), who finished third in Division 3 at 157 pounds, and Phillip McLaurin (41-10), who was a state qualifier at 215.

Representing the Eddies were Nathan Andrina (46-6), who finish fifth in Division 2 at 165 pounds. Colton Strawderman (26-7) was a state qualifier at 144.

Niles’ Julian Means-Flewellen (41-12) was a Division 2 state qualifier at 175 pounds.

Lakeshore’s Brady Baker, who captured the Division 2 title at 106 pounds.

Lakeshore’s Ryan Quinn was named Coach of the Year after leading the Lancers to the state quarterfinals.

The complete list can be viewed by clicking here.

All-Southwest Michigan Girls Team

Buchanan had a pair of grapplers named first team, while Brandywine had one wrestler selected to the inaugural squad.

Representing the Bucks were Sadie Holloway at 105 and Avery Scanlon at 130. The Bobcats were represented by Maddison Ward, who went 41-5 on the year and finished third in the state at 145 pounds.

Marcellus’ Gabriella Allen was named Wrestler of the Year. She is a three-time state runner-up.

The complete list can be viewed by clicking here.

All-Lakeland Conference

Conference champion Brandywine dominated the squad with sixth champions out of the 14 weight classes.

Earning first-team honors were Josmar Perez (106), Matt Veach (113), Drake Heath, Doug Hawley (157), Schoff and McLaurin.

Dowagiac had three first-team selections in Nic Green (120), Israel Villegas (132) and Hayden Groth (190), Buchanan had a pair of grapplers earn first team — Jackson Starnes (175) and Ryder Andersen (285).

Villegas was named the Outstanding Wrestler for the lower weights, while Schoff earned the Outstanding Wrestler award for the upper weights.

Dowagiac’s Collin Burandt was named Coach of the Year.

The complete list can be viewed by clicking here.