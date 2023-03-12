Daily Data: Sunday, March 12

Published 5:58 pm Sunday, March 12, 2023

By Scott Novak

HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING

All-Southwest Michigan Boys Team

First Team

106: Brady Baker, Lakeshore

113: Austin Garcia, Lawton

120: Cole Lausch, Lakeshore

126: Alejandro Saldana, Hartford

132: Aaron Lucio, Lakeshore

138: Landon Thomas, St. Joseph

144: Colton Strawderman, Edwardsburg

150: Nolan Bergloin, Paw Paw

157: Gavin Schoff, Brandywine

165: Nathan Andrina, Edwardsburg

175: Julian Means-Flewellen, Niles

190: Gavin Turk, Paw Paw

215: Phillip McLaurin, Brandywine

285: Braydon Ross, Decatur

 

Second Team

106: Joelan Coyer, Lakeshore

113: Caden Mansfield, Edwardsburg

120: Kaiden Reith, Brandywine

126: Keegan Parsons, Edwardsburg

132: Israel Villega, Dowagiac

138: Dustin Mallory, Lawton

144: JJ Crall, Lawton

150: Ezra Vance, Niles

157: Andrew Byerle, Lakeshore

165: Carter Cisby, Lawton

175: Andrew Hartman, Dowagiac

190: Austin Mark, Edwardsburg

215: Andrew Harris, Edwardsburg

285: Zach Hayes, Bangor

 

Honorable Mention

106: Josmar Perez, Brandwine, Ronaldo Vergara, South Haven; Marcus Lowry, St. Joseph and AJ Munson, Dowagiac

113: Ernesto Rodarte, Hartford; Matt Veach, Brandywine, and Aiden Munoz, Bangor

120: Vernon Riggins, Lakeshore; Luke Isbrecht, Watervliet, and Cameron Vyverman, Lawton; 126: Thor Baker, Decatur; Noah Dahlke, St. Joseph, and Giovanni Alvarado, Eau Claire

132: Dustin Sirk, Dowagiac; Fernando Munoz, Bangor; and Angel Guzman-Valle, Eau Claire

138: Braedyn Baryo, Lakeshore; Andrew Castellucci, Edwardsburg; and Cam White, Dowagiac;

144: Rowan Bradford, Decatur; Braeden Birkhead, Hartford, and Zachary Schultz, Dowagiac

150: Roman Paredes, Dowagiac; Jeremy Rowland, South Haven; and Blake Holder, Lawton

157: Brody Mead, Decatur; Luke Ponton, Lakeshore; Doug Hawley, Brandywine; Luke Bovin, Paw Paw; and Braden Sebasty, Buchanan

165: Sam Rucker, Niles; Aiden Fosher, Eau Claire; Leland Payne, Buchanan

175: Zach Wiggins, Decatur; Riley Hess, Watervliet; Jackson Starnes, Buchanan

190: Ismael Pena, Decatur; Logan Niccum, Lakeshore; Isaac Codde, St. Joseph; and Hayden Groth, Dowagiac

215: Henry Beelen, Bangor; Tanner Shugars, Decatur; Elijiah Turner, St. Joseph; Dean Roberts, Buchanan; Jimmy Gaya, Niles

285: Brett Barrett, Niles; Cael Vansandt, Brandywine; Ryder Anderson, Buchanan; Chase Brawley, Niles, and Braylon Kennedy, Paw Paw

 

Wrestler of the Year

Brady Baker, Lakeshore

 

Coach of the Year

Ryan Quinn, Lakeshore

 

All-Southwest Michigan Girls Team

First Team

105: Sadie Holloway, Buchanan

110: Jocelyn Saucedo, South Haven

120: Taylor Woollett, Watervliet

130: Avery Scanlon, Buchanan

135: Maya Milletics, St. Joseph

140: Ava Leaman, Coloma

145: Maddison Ward, Brandywine

155: Sam Bennett, St. Joseph

170: Mikayla Hartline, Hartford

190: Gabriella Allen, Marcellus

235: Cecilla Williams, Coloma

 

Wrestler of the Year

Gabriella Allen, Marcellus

 

Honorable Mention

130: Halle Borders, Brandywine; Becca Hollars, Niles

155: Carlee Osbourn, Marcellus

190: Ayana Marshall, Watervliet

235: Mackenzie Witt, Brandywine

 

All-Lakeland Conference Wrestling

First Team

106: Josmar Perez, Brandywine

113: Matt Veach, Brandywine

120: Nic Green, Dowagiac

126: Gio Alvarado, Eau Claire

132: Drake Heath, Brandywine

138: Israel Villegas, Dowagiac

144: Cam White, Dowagiac

150: Keane Yanez, Eau Claire

157: Doug Hawley, Brandywine

165: Gavin Schoff, Brandywine

175: Jackson Starnes, Buchanan

190: Hayden Groth, Dowagiac

215: Phillip McLaurin, Brandywine

285: Ryder Andersen, Buchanan

 

Honorable Mention

106: AJ Munson, Dowagiac; Holden Carrington, Buchanan

113: Markus Ottinger, Dowagiac; Ben Gilbert, Berrien Springs

120: Kaiden Rieth, Brandywine; Camden Stover, Buchanan

126: Cody White, Dowagiac; Caylen Tate, Berrien Springs

132: Dustin Sirk, Dowagiac; Avery Scanlon, Buchanan

138: Roman Alvarado, Eau Claire; Tyler Dowell, Berrien Springs

144: Dylan Russell, Berrien Springs; Maddison Ward, Brandywine

150: Zach Smith, Dowagiac; Caleb Sweeney, Buchanan

157: Roman Paredes, Dowagiac; Brayden Sebasty, Buchanan

165: Lee Payne, Buchanan; Andrew Hartman, Dowagiac

175: Jovany Raya, Eau Claire; Josh Patrolla, Brandywine

190: Lucas Zeiger, Buchanan; Carter Sobecki, Brandywine

215: Dean Roberts, Buchanan; Damarion Austin, Benton Harbor

285: Cael Vansandt, Brandywine; Drew McKee, Brandywine

 

Outstanding Wrestler Lower Weights

Israel Villegas, Dowagiac

 

Outstanding Wrestler Upper Weights

Gavin Schoff, Brandywine

 

Coach of the Year

Collin Burandt, Dowagiac

 

Final Conference Standings

Brandywine 12 points

Dowagiac 10 points

Buchanan 8 points

Eau Claire 6 points

Berrien Springs 4 points

Benton Harbor 2 points

 

Dual Meet Standing

Brandywine 5-0

Dowagiac 4-1

Buchanan 3-2

Eau Claire 2-3

Berrien Springs 1-4

Benton Harbor 0-5

 

Conference Meet

Brandywine 226.5

Dowagiac 205

Buchanan 139

Eau Claire 86

Berrien Springs 50.5

Benton Harbor 18

 

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

ANCILLA COLLEGE 77, SOUTHWESTERN MICHIGAN 69

At Plymouth, Indiana

SOUTHWESTERN MICHIGAN 69

Kamryn Patterson 5, Ariana Lemons 7, Macey Laubach 14, Cameron Thomas 22, Tori Eldridge 10, Nadia Collins 2, Khashya McCoy 7, Naenae Kirkland 2, Charlee Balcom 0. TOTALS: 27 9-2 69

ANCILLA COLLEGE 77

Kyra Duncan 20, Jayci Allen 38, Ellie Fausnaugh 2, Nicole Swain 5, Alexis German 0, Darrauna Woodson 0, Samaria Freeman 10, Audrey Schmidt 2. TOTALS: 26 22-30 77

 

Southwestern             16        33        58        60

Ancilla College           22        43        53        77

3-point baskets: Southwestern Michigan 6 (Patterson, Laubach, Thomas 3, McCoy), Ancilla College 3 (Allen 2, Swain). Total fouls (fouled out): Southwestern Michigan 14 (none), Ancilla College 10 (none). Records: Southwestern Michigan 18-9, Ancilla College 21-8

 

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

GLEN OAKS CC 78, SOUTHWESTERN MICHIGAN 75

At Centreville

SOUTHWESTERN MICHIGAN 75

Sean Burress 23, Zach Stokes 2, Mari Nichols 23, Rashawn Bost 9, Mark Williams 3, Nate Goins 0, Mikel Forrest 12, Stewart Smith 3, AJ Williams 0. TOTALS: 26 10-13

GLEN OAKS 78

Derek Anderson 2, Malik Tansmore 11, Daivion Boleware 27, Antonio Belton 2, DeAndre Francis 8, Tyler Swanwick 6, Tylan Harris 20, Caleb Byrd 2, Lavonta Ash 0. TOTALS: 28 9-15 78

Halftime score: Glen Oaks 49, Southwestern Michigan 33. 3-point baskets: Southwestern Michigan 13 (Burress 2, Nichols 5, Bost, M. Williams, Forrest 3, Smith), Glen Oaks 13 (Tansmore, Boleware 5, Swanwick, Harris 6). Records: Southwestern Michigan 15-11, Glen Oaks 13-15

