Daily Data: Sunday, March 12
Published 5:58 pm Sunday, March 12, 2023
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING
All-Southwest Michigan Boys Team
First Team
106: Brady Baker, Lakeshore
113: Austin Garcia, Lawton
120: Cole Lausch, Lakeshore
126: Alejandro Saldana, Hartford
132: Aaron Lucio, Lakeshore
138: Landon Thomas, St. Joseph
144: Colton Strawderman, Edwardsburg
150: Nolan Bergloin, Paw Paw
157: Gavin Schoff, Brandywine
165: Nathan Andrina, Edwardsburg
175: Julian Means-Flewellen, Niles
190: Gavin Turk, Paw Paw
215: Phillip McLaurin, Brandywine
285: Braydon Ross, Decatur
Second Team
106: Joelan Coyer, Lakeshore
113: Caden Mansfield, Edwardsburg
120: Kaiden Reith, Brandywine
126: Keegan Parsons, Edwardsburg
132: Israel Villega, Dowagiac
138: Dustin Mallory, Lawton
144: JJ Crall, Lawton
150: Ezra Vance, Niles
157: Andrew Byerle, Lakeshore
165: Carter Cisby, Lawton
175: Andrew Hartman, Dowagiac
190: Austin Mark, Edwardsburg
215: Andrew Harris, Edwardsburg
285: Zach Hayes, Bangor
Honorable Mention
106: Josmar Perez, Brandwine, Ronaldo Vergara, South Haven; Marcus Lowry, St. Joseph and AJ Munson, Dowagiac
113: Ernesto Rodarte, Hartford; Matt Veach, Brandywine, and Aiden Munoz, Bangor
120: Vernon Riggins, Lakeshore; Luke Isbrecht, Watervliet, and Cameron Vyverman, Lawton; 126: Thor Baker, Decatur; Noah Dahlke, St. Joseph, and Giovanni Alvarado, Eau Claire
132: Dustin Sirk, Dowagiac; Fernando Munoz, Bangor; and Angel Guzman-Valle, Eau Claire
138: Braedyn Baryo, Lakeshore; Andrew Castellucci, Edwardsburg; and Cam White, Dowagiac;
144: Rowan Bradford, Decatur; Braeden Birkhead, Hartford, and Zachary Schultz, Dowagiac
150: Roman Paredes, Dowagiac; Jeremy Rowland, South Haven; and Blake Holder, Lawton
157: Brody Mead, Decatur; Luke Ponton, Lakeshore; Doug Hawley, Brandywine; Luke Bovin, Paw Paw; and Braden Sebasty, Buchanan
165: Sam Rucker, Niles; Aiden Fosher, Eau Claire; Leland Payne, Buchanan
175: Zach Wiggins, Decatur; Riley Hess, Watervliet; Jackson Starnes, Buchanan
190: Ismael Pena, Decatur; Logan Niccum, Lakeshore; Isaac Codde, St. Joseph; and Hayden Groth, Dowagiac
215: Henry Beelen, Bangor; Tanner Shugars, Decatur; Elijiah Turner, St. Joseph; Dean Roberts, Buchanan; Jimmy Gaya, Niles
285: Brett Barrett, Niles; Cael Vansandt, Brandywine; Ryder Anderson, Buchanan; Chase Brawley, Niles, and Braylon Kennedy, Paw Paw
Wrestler of the Year
Brady Baker, Lakeshore
Coach of the Year
Ryan Quinn, Lakeshore
All-Southwest Michigan Girls Team
First Team
105: Sadie Holloway, Buchanan
110: Jocelyn Saucedo, South Haven
120: Taylor Woollett, Watervliet
130: Avery Scanlon, Buchanan
135: Maya Milletics, St. Joseph
140: Ava Leaman, Coloma
145: Maddison Ward, Brandywine
155: Sam Bennett, St. Joseph
170: Mikayla Hartline, Hartford
190: Gabriella Allen, Marcellus
235: Cecilla Williams, Coloma
Wrestler of the Year
Gabriella Allen, Marcellus
Honorable Mention
130: Halle Borders, Brandywine; Becca Hollars, Niles
155: Carlee Osbourn, Marcellus
190: Ayana Marshall, Watervliet
235: Mackenzie Witt, Brandywine
All-Lakeland Conference Wrestling
First Team
106: Josmar Perez, Brandywine
113: Matt Veach, Brandywine
120: Nic Green, Dowagiac
126: Gio Alvarado, Eau Claire
132: Drake Heath, Brandywine
138: Israel Villegas, Dowagiac
144: Cam White, Dowagiac
150: Keane Yanez, Eau Claire
157: Doug Hawley, Brandywine
165: Gavin Schoff, Brandywine
175: Jackson Starnes, Buchanan
190: Hayden Groth, Dowagiac
215: Phillip McLaurin, Brandywine
285: Ryder Andersen, Buchanan
Honorable Mention
106: AJ Munson, Dowagiac; Holden Carrington, Buchanan
113: Markus Ottinger, Dowagiac; Ben Gilbert, Berrien Springs
120: Kaiden Rieth, Brandywine; Camden Stover, Buchanan
126: Cody White, Dowagiac; Caylen Tate, Berrien Springs
132: Dustin Sirk, Dowagiac; Avery Scanlon, Buchanan
138: Roman Alvarado, Eau Claire; Tyler Dowell, Berrien Springs
144: Dylan Russell, Berrien Springs; Maddison Ward, Brandywine
150: Zach Smith, Dowagiac; Caleb Sweeney, Buchanan
157: Roman Paredes, Dowagiac; Brayden Sebasty, Buchanan
165: Lee Payne, Buchanan; Andrew Hartman, Dowagiac
175: Jovany Raya, Eau Claire; Josh Patrolla, Brandywine
190: Lucas Zeiger, Buchanan; Carter Sobecki, Brandywine
215: Dean Roberts, Buchanan; Damarion Austin, Benton Harbor
285: Cael Vansandt, Brandywine; Drew McKee, Brandywine
Outstanding Wrestler Lower Weights
Israel Villegas, Dowagiac
Outstanding Wrestler Upper Weights
Gavin Schoff, Brandywine
Coach of the Year
Collin Burandt, Dowagiac
Final Conference Standings
Brandywine 12 points
Dowagiac 10 points
Buchanan 8 points
Eau Claire 6 points
Berrien Springs 4 points
Benton Harbor 2 points
Dual Meet Standing
Brandywine 5-0
Dowagiac 4-1
Buchanan 3-2
Eau Claire 2-3
Berrien Springs 1-4
Benton Harbor 0-5
Conference Meet
Brandywine 226.5
Dowagiac 205
Buchanan 139
Eau Claire 86
Berrien Springs 50.5
Benton Harbor 18
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
ANCILLA COLLEGE 77, SOUTHWESTERN MICHIGAN 69
At Plymouth, Indiana
SOUTHWESTERN MICHIGAN 69
Kamryn Patterson 5, Ariana Lemons 7, Macey Laubach 14, Cameron Thomas 22, Tori Eldridge 10, Nadia Collins 2, Khashya McCoy 7, Naenae Kirkland 2, Charlee Balcom 0. TOTALS: 27 9-2 69
ANCILLA COLLEGE 77
Kyra Duncan 20, Jayci Allen 38, Ellie Fausnaugh 2, Nicole Swain 5, Alexis German 0, Darrauna Woodson 0, Samaria Freeman 10, Audrey Schmidt 2. TOTALS: 26 22-30 77
Southwestern 16 33 58 60
Ancilla College 22 43 53 77
3-point baskets: Southwestern Michigan 6 (Patterson, Laubach, Thomas 3, McCoy), Ancilla College 3 (Allen 2, Swain). Total fouls (fouled out): Southwestern Michigan 14 (none), Ancilla College 10 (none). Records: Southwestern Michigan 18-9, Ancilla College 21-8
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
GLEN OAKS CC 78, SOUTHWESTERN MICHIGAN 75
At Centreville
SOUTHWESTERN MICHIGAN 75
Sean Burress 23, Zach Stokes 2, Mari Nichols 23, Rashawn Bost 9, Mark Williams 3, Nate Goins 0, Mikel Forrest 12, Stewart Smith 3, AJ Williams 0. TOTALS: 26 10-13
GLEN OAKS 78
Derek Anderson 2, Malik Tansmore 11, Daivion Boleware 27, Antonio Belton 2, DeAndre Francis 8, Tyler Swanwick 6, Tylan Harris 20, Caleb Byrd 2, Lavonta Ash 0. TOTALS: 28 9-15 78
Halftime score: Glen Oaks 49, Southwestern Michigan 33. 3-point baskets: Southwestern Michigan 13 (Burress 2, Nichols 5, Bost, M. Williams, Forrest 3, Smith), Glen Oaks 13 (Tansmore, Boleware 5, Swanwick, Harris 6). Records: Southwestern Michigan 15-11, Glen Oaks 13-15