Daily Data: Tuesday, Feb. 21 Published 10:10 am Tuesday, February 21, 2023

BOYS BASKETBALL

EDWARDSBURG 65, STURGIS 42

At Edwardsburg

STURGIS 42

Gavin Pedue 1, Grady Miller 16, Gavyn Moore 3, Hunter Kasmerick 2, Jacob Thompson 18, Jack San Garmin 2. TOTALS: 16 6-8 42

EDWARDSBURG 65

Zeke Pegura 7, Brody Schimpa 16, Owen Eberlein 11, Mason Crist 7, Will Moore 8, Reed Rosenkranz 2, Caleb Layman 6, Annon Billingsly 5, Matt Anders 3. TOTALS: 24 8-11 65

Sturgis 14 28 38 42

Edwardsburg 12 26 37 65

3-point baskets: Sturgis 4 (Thompson 2, Miller 1, Moore 1), Edwardsburg 9 (Schimpa 4, Moore 2, Pegura 1, Crist 1, Billingsly 1). Total fouls: Sturgis 12, Edwardsburg 11. Records: Sturgis 4-14, 2-10 Wolverine Conference; Edwardsburg 11-5 (9-2 Wolverine Conference

BUCHANAN 61, OUR LADY OF THE LAKE 30

At Buchanan

OUR LADY 30

Matt Lage 24, Ronar Marsh 2, Will Wertheimer 2, Owen McLoughlin 2, Ben Jollay 0. TOTALS: 11 5-16 30

BUCHANAN 61

Karmine Brown 4, Cade Preissing 3, Liam McBeth 0, Brian Proud 3, Thomas VanOverberghe 15, Jake Franklin 2, Connor Legault 9, Matt Trigg 4, Dillon Oatsvall 5, Zack Timmons 2, Logan Wiggins 12, Jaxon Seddon 2. TOTALS: 22 11-22 61

Our Lady 4 16 18 30

Buchanan 9 21 49 61

3-point baskets: Catholic 3 (Lage 3), Buchanan 6 (Legault 3, Wiggins 2, Proud 1). Total fouls (fouled out): Catholic 23 (McLoughlin), Buchanan 19. Records: Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic 5-12, Buchanan 9-9

BRANDYWINE 71, NEW BUFFALO 27

At Niles

NEW BUFFALO 27

Nick Haskins 2, James Shaw 6, Dre Becevva 10, Elliott Bourne 3, Teddy Kohl 2, Lucas Forker 2, Cameron Forker 2. TOTALS: 10 3-6 27

BRANDYWINE 71

Jamier Palmer 11, Nylen Goins 13, Jaremiah Palmer 9, Michael Palmer 10, Brock Dye 7, Byran Linley 10, Jaydon Spitler 2, Kevin Roberts 2, Ethan Adamczyk 4, Caidon Wagley 3. TOTALS: 29 6-7 71

New Buffalo 10 14 21 27

Brandywine 15 29 53 71

3-point baskets: New Buffalo 4 (Shaw 2, Becevva 2), Brandywine 7 (Goins 3, Linley 2, Wagley 1, Jamier Palmer 1). Total fouls: New Buffalo 7, Brandywine 5. Records: New Buffalo 2-15, Brandywine 17-2

COLOMA 56, DOWAGIAC 51 (OT)

At Coloma

DOWAGIAC 51

Jamal Williams 1, Lamone Moore Jr. 8, Braylon Wade 3, Joshua Winchester-Jones 1, Isaiah Fitchett 13 Christian Wheaton 11, Gianni Villalobos 5, Isiah Hill 7, Ben Klan 2, Trvis Rehborg 0. TOTALS: 15 14-23 51

COLOMA 51

Tyrell Taylor-Owens 21, Omari Jones 0, De’anthonie Cornelius 7, Boden Genovese 0, P.J. Parker 10, Ryan Schroeder 2, Carter Crist 2, Darion Lee 0, Adarius Jenkins 6, Zacorious Tannerr 8. TOTALS: 21 11-15 56

Dowagiac 17 25 37 46 51

Coloma 8 19 27 46 56

3-point baskets: Dowagiac 7 (Moore 2, Wade, Fitchett 2, Wheaton 2), Coloma 3 (Taylor-Owens 2, Cornelius). Total fouls (fouled out): Dowagiac 16 (none), Coloma 17 (Jenkins). Records: Dowagiac 2-17, Coloma 2-16

GIRLS BASKETBALL

EDWARDSBURG 65, STURGIS 9

At Sturgis

EDWARDSBURG 65

Maddie Pobuda 4, Kenzie Schaible 14, Averie Markel 15, Kourtney Zarycki 2, Chloe Baker 9, Abby Bossler 2, Val Johnson 9, Caitlin Tighe 10. TOTALS: 23 13-20 65

STURGIS 9

Huri Villafeurta 3, Emily Schuller 5, Keyana O’Tey 0, Riley Carver 0, L. Yunker 1. TOTALS: 2 5-10 9

Edwardsburg 21 39 52 65

Sturgis 3 6 8 9

3-point baskets: Edwardsburg 6 (Schaible 4, Markel 2), Sturgis 0. Total fouls (fouled out): Edwardsburg 9, Sturgis 15 (Schuller). Records: Edwardsburg 14-6, 9-4 Wolverine Conference; Sturgis 3-18 (2-11 Wolverine Conference