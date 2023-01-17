Daily Data: Tuesday, Jan. 17
Published 8:26 am Tuesday, January 17, 2023
BOYS BASKETBALL
CASSOPOLIS 80, MARCELLUS 22
At Cassopolis
MARCELLUS 22
Nathan Mihills 6, Parker Adams 7, Quinton Tone 0, Beau Ferguson 7, Chris Klusman 2. TOTALS: 9 1-1 22
CASSOPOLIS 80
Davion Goins 24, Malachi Ward 10, Kaiden VanSyckle 5, Logan Pflug 6, C.J. Powell 4, Kenny May 14, Jadyn Baucom 2, L. Diwo 2, Z. Sommering 12. TOTALS: 35 1-5 79
Marcellus 5 15 17 22
Cassopolis 23 53 72 80
3-point baskets: Marcellus 3 (Mihills 2, Adams 1). Cassopolis 8 (Goins 2, Ward 2, Sommering 2, VanSyckle 1, Pflug 1). Total fouls: Marcellus 5, Cassopolis 11. Varsity records: Marcellus 1-4, 0-3 Southwest 10; Cassopolis 8-2, 6-0 Southwest 10
BRANDYWINE 56, PORTAGE NORTHERN 32
At Portage
BRANDYWINE 56
Jamier Palmer 9, Nylen Goins 11, Robert Whiting 8, Jaremiah Palmer 12, Michael Palmer 8, Byron Linley 8. TOTALS: 20 7-18 56
PORTAGE NORTHERN 32
Ross Bryant 3, Cane Mack 3, Youssef Elghawy 3, Wyatt Greer 2, Jadyn Walker 4, Humza Thaj 2, Jackson Altwies 3, Ryan Kaliati 5, Quinten Swanson 5, Manny Messan 2. TOTALS: 12 4-10 32
Brandywine 17 30 47 56
Portage Northern 6 13 21 32
3-point baskets: Brandywine 9 (Goins 3, Jamier Palmer 2, Whiting 2, Linley 2), Portage Northern 4 (Bryant 1, Mack 1, Swanson 1, Kaliati 1). Total fouls: Brandywine 14, Portage Northern 17. Varsity records: Brandywine 8-1, Portage Northern 3-6
BUCHANAN 46, UNION CITY 43
At Union City
BUCHANAN 46
Cade Preissing 6, Brian Proud 3, Thomas VanOverberghe 15, Connor Legault 8, Dillon Oatsvall 8, Matt Trigg 0, Logan Wiggins 6. TOTALS: 19 4-6 46
UNION CITY 43
Riley Laird 13, Jeremy Zehr 5, Landon Galvin 5, Aidan Decker 2, Alex Hull 4, Rick Austin 5, Elijah Payne 4, Nathaniel Maurer 5. TOTALS: 16 9-12 43
Buchanan 17 28 40 46
Union City 9 28 36 43
3-point baskets: Buchanan 4 (Legault 2, VanOverberghe 1, Proud 1), Union City 2 (Zehr 1, Galvin 1). Total fouls: Buchanan 13, Union City 9. Varsity records: Buchanan 6-3, Union City 4-5
Associated Press Rankings
Division 1
- Detroit Cass Tech (10-0)
- Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice (9-1)
- Muskegon (8-0)
- Grand Haven (9-0)
- North Farmington (7-1)
- Grand Rapids Northview (9-1)
- Detroit U-D Jesuit (9-1)
- Grand Blanc (5-2)
- Ann Arbor Huron (8-0)
- Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (5-3)
Others receiving votes: Kalamazoo Central 23, Lansing Waverly 20, Detroit Renaissance 11, Grand Ledge 9, Warren De La Salle 9, Hamtramck 8, Port Huron Northern 6, Rockford 6, Battle Creek Central 5, River Rouge 3, Petoskey 3, Okemos 3, Clarkston 2, Mattawan 2, Detroit Catholic Central 1, Temperance Bedford 1
Division 2
- Romulus Summit Academy (8-1)
- Warren Michigan Collegiate (8-1)
- Ludington (11-0)
- Chelsea (9-0)
- Olivet (9-0)
- Onsted (8-1)
- Grand Rapids Catholic Central (5-3)
- Saginaw (10-2)
- Richmond (8-1)
- Goodrich (7-0)
Others receiving votes: Warren Lincoln 20, Cadillac 13, Grand Rapids Christian 13, Hart 12, Grand Rapids South Christian 11, Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 9, Bridgeport 8, Big Rapids 8, Standish Sterling Central 7, Ionia 5, Flint Hamady 4, Wyoming Lee 3, Boyne City 2, Otsego 2, Benton Harbor 1, Chesaning 1, Tecumseh 1
Division 4
- Lake Leelanau St. Mary (9-0)
- Wyoming Tri-unity Christian (7-1)
- Powers North Central (7-0)
- Genesee Christian (7-1)
- Munising (10-0)
- Taylor Trillium Academy (7-0)
- Baldwin (8-0)
- Hillman (5-1)
- Gaylord St. Mary (8-1)
- Painesdale Jeffers (7-0)
- Mio-Au Sable (7-0)
Others receiving votes: Bellevue 16, Jackson Christian School 13, Rudyard 13, Hillsdale Academy 11, Watersmeet 9, Pittsford 7, Kingston 6, Lake Linden-Hubbell 6, Mackinaw City 5, Iron Mountain North Dickinson 4, Byron Center Zion Christian 3, Litchfield 3, Detroit University Prep Art & Design 2, Ewen-Trout Creek 1, Kalamazoo Phoenix 1
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Associated Press Rankings
Division 1
- Detroit Renaissance (7-0)
- Farmington Hills Mercy (7-0)
- West Bloomfield (7-2)
- East Grand Rapids (7-1)
- Rockford (7-1)
- Flint Carman Ainsworth (6-0)
- Grosse Pointe North (8-1)
- Lowell (8-0)
- Temperance Bedford (9-0)
- Dearborn Divine Child (9-1)
Others receiving votes: DeWitt 23, Hudsonville 16, Wayne Memorial 15, Holland West Ottawa 14, Rochester Hills Rochester 9, Saline 9, Northville 4, Traverse City Central 3, Kalamazoo Central 3, East Kentwood 3, Jackson Northwest 2, Byron Center 2, Muskegon 1, Coldwater 1, Hartland 1
Division 2
- Grand Rapids West Catholic (8-0)
- Detroit Edison (9-2)
- Chelsea (8-1)
- Lake Fenton (8-0)
- Frankenmuth (6-1)
- Goodrich (8-0)
- Vicksburg (8-0)
- Big Rapids (8-0)
- Dearborn Divine Child (9-1)
- Tecumseh (6-2)
Others receiving votes: Haslett 22, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 19, Macomb Lutheran North 14, Escanaba 12, Detroit Country Day 11, North Branch 8, Ada Forest Hills Eastern 5, Houghton 5, Imlay City 5, Alma 4, Redford Westfield Prep 4, Saginaw Swan Valley 3, Benton Harbor 3, Croswell-Lexington 2, Spring Lake 2, Olivet 2, Romulus 2, Freeland 1
Division 3
- Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory (5-2)
- Dansville (7-1)
- Blissfield (9-1)
- Harbor Springs (8-0)
- Evart (1) (8-1)
- Lake City (8-1)
- Hancock (8-0)
8 Buchanan (6-1)
- Sanford-Meridian (8-1)
- Ithaca (8-1)
Others receiving votes: Hemlock 21, Calumet 19, Bronson 17, Kent City 16, Niles-Brandywine 12, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 10, McBain 8, Saginaw Valley Lutheran 8, Pewamo-Westphalia 6, Elk Rapids 5, Traverse City St. Francis 3, Watervliet 3, Hudson 2
Division 4
- Maple City Glen Lake (5-0)
- Baraga (7-1)
- Morenci (8-0)
- Kingston (7-0)
- Portland St. Patrick (5-2)
- St. Charles (7-0)
- Gaylord St. Mary (5-2)
- Mackinaw City (8-0)
- Norway (8-0)
- Petersburg Summerfield (9-1)
Others receiving votes: Fowler 23, St. Ignace LaSalle 18, Colon 11, Mendon 11, Brethren 10, Cedarville 10, Genesee Christian 10, Munising 8, Ewen-Trout Creek 7, Martin 5, Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart 4, Ontonagon 1