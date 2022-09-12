PHOTO GALLERY: Notre Dame upset by Thundering Herd

NOTRE DAME, Ind. — Visiting Marshall pulled off one of the biggest upsets in Notre Dame Stadium history with a 26-21 over the Fighting Irish Saturday afternoon.

The Thundering Herd spoiled the home regular-season debut of Notre Dame Coach Marcus Freeman, who became the first Fighting Irish coach in history to lose his first three games. Freeman coached Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl in January, a 37-35 loss at the hands of Oklahoma State. The Fighting Irish were defeated by then No. 2-ranked Ohio State 21-10 in the season-opener in Columbus, Ohio.

Freeman and the Fighting Irish will try to regroup this week before hosting California Saturday afternoon