Roundup: Brandywine tennis tops Eddies; Buchanan soccer falls to Titans

NILES — The Brandywine tennis team continued its toughest stretch of the season by facing visiting Edwardsburg Tuesday.

The Bobcats improved to 6-3 with a 7-1 win over the Eddies.

Brandywine swept the singles flights and then took three out of the four doubles flights to earn the win.

Edwardsburg’s lone victory came at No. 1 doubles where Caleb Layman and Owen Eberlein defeated the Bobcats’ Triston Peterson and Ethan Adamczyk 6-1 and 6-0.

Brandywine won six of seven flights in straight sets. Bode Bosch needed three sets to defeat the Eddies’ Hudson Haberland 4-6, 6-4 and 10-8.

Buchanan Soccer

Britain Philip scored the lone goal as Buchanan dropped a 5-1 non-conference match to visiting Michigan Lutheran Tuesday night.

The Bucks were outshot by the Titans 29-12. Mason Frontczak had 24 saves for Buchanan.