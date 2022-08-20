Roundup: Brandywine wins Coloma Early Bird, Niles 1-3 at Portage Central

COLOMA — The Brandywine Bobcats were unbeaten on the day as they won the Coloma Early Bird Invitational Saturday.

The Bobcats defeated Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 25-20 and 25-17 to capture the tournament championship in their season opener.

Brandywine reached the finals by beating Bangor, South Haven, Allegan and Cassopolis in pool play.

In the semifinals, the Bobcats (6-0) defeated South Haven 25-12 and 25-12.

No individual statistics were available at press time.

Brandywine returns to the court Monday as it heads to Vicks burg for a quad against the host Bulldogs, Dowagiac and Niles.

Matches are scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.

Niles volleyball

Playing in its second invitational in less than 24 hours, the Niles volleyball team and 1-3 at the Portage Central Invitational Saturday.

The Vikings (3-5-1) defeated Ottawa Hills in the final match of the day, 25-4 and 25-9. Niles fell to Rockford 2-0 and Grand Rapids Christian twice.

“We went to Portage Central today to play some very tough competition,” said first-year Coach Samantha Zimmerman. “Not quite the results we wanted, but we learned a lot against these tough teams today.”

Niles head to Vicksburg Monday before opening up its Wolverine Conference schedule at Sturgis Wednesday night.