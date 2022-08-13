UPDATE: Liu reclaims Four Winds Invitational lead

SOUTH BEND — First-round leader Yan Liu has retaken the lead at the Four Winds Invitational at the South Bend Country Club Saturday.

After Selena Costabile, of Thornhill, Ontario, Canada, had made an early move in the second round to tie Liu at 6-under par, she rallied after a slow start to move to 9-under par through 13 holes.

Costabile started on No. 10 Saturday morning and birdied of her first six holes to move into a the first-place tie. Liu, who shot an opening-round 63, was 2-over par through five holes Saturday morning. She double bogeyed her first hole, No. 10, to drop to 6-under. From there, she has picked up four birdies, to go with one bogey, to get to 9-under.

Vivian Hou, who will tee off at 1:58 p.m., is currently tied for third place at 5-under par with Michelle Piyapattra and Roberta Liti.

There are two players at 4-under par and another seven players at 3-under par.

The field will be trimmed to the top 60 players plus ties at the end of 36 holes of play Saturday evening.