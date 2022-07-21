Notre Dame releases women’s basketball non-conference schedule

NOTRE DAME — This week for the Notre Dame women’s basketball squad served as a preview for the upcoming season in a multitude of ways.

It not only marked the end of a successful summer session of workouts, but also the finalization of a non-conference schedule for the 2022-23 season.

The season opener will take place inside Purcell Pavilion on Nov. 7, with the Irish welcoming in Northern Illinois. The Irish will then partake in a special neutral site game on Nov. 12, which will be announced next month.

The Irish will keep it local with a short road trip to Northwestern on Nov. 16, followed by a home game versus Ball State on Nov. 12. Then, it’s off to the Bahamas for the Goombay Splash, squaring off against American and Arizona State over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Next, an exciting Protect Purcell week on campus starting with the ACC/B1G Challenge game versus Maryland on Dec. 1. Then just three days later, it’s the Jimmy V Women’s Classic versus UConn on Dec. 4. The Terps are ranked 18th in ESPN’s Way Too Early Top-25, while the Huskies are ranked second.

The Irish then return to the road, Pennsylvania to be exact, to challenge Lafayette on Dec. 8. Up next are home games versus Merrimack (Dec. 10) and Western Michigan (Dec. 21) to end it before the Christmas Break.

In addition, Notre Dame will travel on Dec. 18 for its first ACC game of the conference season, with the opponent to be named at a later time.

Series Records

Northern Illinois: ND leads 8-5 // Last meeting: Dec. 30, 2004

Northwestern: ND leads 2-1 // Last meeting: Nov. 29, 1988

Ball State: Cards lead 2-1 // Last meeting: Jan. 28, 1982

American: First meeting

Arizona State: Tied 2-2 // Last meeting: March 24, 2014

Maryland: ND leads 5-4 // Last meeting: Dec. 3, 2014

UConn: Huskies lead, 39-13 // Last meeting: Dec. 5, 2021

Lafayette: First meeting

Merrimack: First Meeting

Western Michigan: ND leads 9-0 // Last meeting: Nov. 19, 2006