Lake Michigan named MCCAA Academic School of the Year

Published 8:19 am Wednesday, June 15, 2022

By Submitted

LMC Executive Director, Campus Life and Athletics Melissa Grau (left) and Associate Director, Athletics Sarah Svoboda display the MCCAA Academic School of the Year Award the Red Hawks received for the 2021-22 year. (Submitted photo)

BENTON HARBOR — The Lake Michigan College athletic department has been named the 2021-22 Michigan Community College Athletic Association Academic School of the Year.

The award is determined by ranking each sport’s grade point average and assigning 100 points to the highest GPA and the descending point totals down the rankings.

For example, if there are four schools that have the sport the best GPA gets 100 points, second gets 75, third gets 50, fourth gets 25.

Five of their seven had a GPA over 3.0 which makes them MCCAA All-Academic Teams. This is the second year the award has been presented at the annual MCCAA summer meeting.

 

More Sports

Northview’s Kirkland signs with SMC basketball

Division 2 All-District team released

Bucks land four, Bobcats two on All-BCS first team

No. 1 Buchanan continues state tournament domination

Print Article