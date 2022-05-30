Elks Junior Golf league registration under way

DOWAGIAC — Registration is under way for the Dowagiac Elks Junior Golf Program, which begins June 13.

Boys and girls, ages 8 to 14, will learn basic golf shots, golf rules and golf etiquette. The program runs from June 13 to July 25, starting at 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

Golfers will need a permission slip to play, which are available at the Elks Golf Course.

Cost is $50 per player. A limited number of scholarships are available by calling (269) 591-5624.

For more information, contact the Elks Golf Course at (269) 782-3889 or Lynn Lawrence at (269) 591-5624. Information is also available by stopping in at the Elks Lodge.