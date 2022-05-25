Daily Data: Wednesday, May 25

SOFTBALL

EDWARDSBURG 16-2, DOWAGIAC 5-12

At Dowagiac

First Game

Edwardsburg 300 76 – 16 12 2

Dowagiac 011 03 – 5 8 1

Samantha Baker (W), Jersie Dawson (5); Sierra Carpenter (L), Sarah Allen (5)

2B: Averie Markel (ED), Baker (ED), Lani Hardin (ED), Carpenter (D) 2, Allen (D)

HR: Caitlin Tighe (ED)

Highlights: Caitlin Tighe was 2-for-2 with a home and five RBIs for Edwardsburg. Lindsey Dalenberg was 3-for-3 with an RBI, while Averie Markel, Samantha Baker and Lani Hardin all doubled. Sierra Carpenter was 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs for Dowagiac. Sarah Allen also doubled.

Second Game

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg 000 110 – 2 8 8

Dowagiac 230 131 – 12 7 3

Sierra Carpenter (W); Jersie Dawson (L), Samantha Baker (2)

2B: Lani Hardin (ED), Lyla Elrod (D), Carpenter (D)

HR: Caitlin Tighe (ED), Aubrey Busby (D)

Highlights: Sierra Carpenter was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs for Dowagiac. Caleigh Wimberley was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, while Lyla Elrod doubled and Aubrey Busby homered. Caitlin Tighe was 3-for-4 with a home run for Edwardsburg.

Varsity records: Edwardsburg 24-8, Dowagiac 14-9-1

BRIDGMAN 13-7, BRANDYWINE 2-8

At Niles

First Game

Bridgman 400 234 – 13 14 0

Brandywine 000 110 – 2 9 2

Bella Gearhart (W), Kadence Brumitt (L)

2B: Arie Hackett (BR), Haylee Kanous (BR)

HR: Brumitt (BW)

Highlights: Kadence Brumitt was 2-for-3 with a home run for Brandywine. Julia Babcock was also 2-for-3.

Second Game

Bridgman 002 500 0 – 7 12 3

Brandywine 001 042 1 – 8 15 0

Kadence Brumitt (W); Bella Gearhart (L)

2B: Emma Slavens (BR), Ireland Prenkert (BW)

HR: Slavens (BR), Hannah Johnson (BR)

Highlights: Brumitt was 3-for-5 with a walk-off single. Ireland Prenkter was 2-for-4 and score the game-winning run. Presley Gogley was 3-for-4

Varsity record: Brandywine 15-13 1, 2-6 BCS Red Division

BASEBALL

DOWAGIAC 14-13, ALLEGAN 3-2

At Dowagiac

First Game

Allegan 011 01 – 3 4 6

Dowagiac 317 3x – 14 9 2

Kanyon Binns (W); Wendt (L), Gallentine (3)

2B: Binns (D), Ben Klann (D), Montgomery

Highlights: Cole Weller was 3-for-3 with an RBI for Dowagiac. Kanyon Binns was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs, while Ben Klann doubled and drove in three runs.

Second Game

Allegan 010 10 – 2 4 1

Dowagiac 580 0x – 13 7 0

Mason Maggert (W); Montgomery (L)

2B: Kanyon Binns (D)

3B: Maggert (D)

Varsity record: Dowagiac 10-13-1

BRANDYWINE 14, MARCELLUS 0

At Niles

Marcellus 000 00 – 0 0 3

Brandywine 040 (10) – 14 12 0

Matt Veach (W), Jamier Palmer (4), Carson Knapp (5); Nathan Mihills (L), Cole Thornburgh (4)

2B: Drew Fleming (BW), Jamier Palmer (BW), Jaremiah Palmer (BW), Veach (BW)

3B: Jaremiah Palmer (BW)

Highlights: Matt Veach, Jamier Palmer and Carson Knapp combined on a no-hitter for the Bobcats. Veach worked the first three innings to earn the victory. Jaremiah Palmer was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Drew Fleming, Jamier Palmer and Veach all doubled.

Varsity records: Marcellus 8-16, Brandywine 16-6

BUCHANAN 9-12, CENTREVILLE 0-0

At Buchanan

First Game

Centreville 000 000 0 – 0 3 1

Buchanan 031 212 x – 9 10 1

Drew Glavin (W); Tyler Griggs (L), Brady Miller (6)

2B: Glavin (BU), Murphy Wegner (BU)

Highlights: Drew Glavin tossed a three-hitter with seven strikeouts for Buchanan. He was also 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs at the plate. Murphy Wegner was 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Nick Finn drove in a pair of run.

Second Game

Centreville 000 00 – 0 1 2

Buchanan 209 1x – 12 12 1

Macoy West (W); Jacob Sikanas (L), Clay Hall (4)

2B: Cade Preissing (BU)

Highlights: Macoy West tossed a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts for the Bucks. Murphy Wegner was 3-for-3 with five RBIs, while West was 3-for-3 with a pair of RBIs.

Varsity record: Centreville 15-7-1, Buchanan 20-4

GOLF

Southwest 10 Conference Tournament

At Klinger Lake Country Club

Medalist

Brayden Westrate, Cassopolis – 82

Team Scores

Cassopolis 346, Comstock 418, White Pigeonj 425, Marcellus 507, Centreville 526

Additional Cassopolis Results

Kendon Williams 87, Logan Pflug 87, R.J. Drews 90, Kenny May 101

Marcellus Results

Jack Lamoreaux 104, Chris Andrews 122, Mindy Boyer 131, Micah Gooden 150, Hunter Hurley 153

Division 2 Pre-Regional

At Stonehedge North, Richland

Medalist

Bryce Wheeler, Gull Lake – 70

Team scores

Gull Lake 311, Mattawan 315, Vicksburg 328, Mason 336, Marshall 338, St. Joseph 340, Jackson Northwest 350, Lakeshore 353, Edwardsburg 354, Coldwater 360, Eaton Rapids 361, Charlotte 368, Sturgis 370, Paw Paw 376, Battle Creek Harper Creek 378, Three Rivers 379

Edwardsburg Results

Ethan Emenaker 82, Andrew Kurowski 86, Mason Crist 90, Landon Putz 96, Will Moore 100, Jake Emenaker 101

NILES 169, ALLEGAN 177, SAUGATUCK 191, SOUTH HAVEN 200

At HawkHead, South Haven

Medalist

Aiden Kruger, Niles; Brandon Katsma, Allegan – 40

Additional Niles Results

Evan Bruckner 42, George Pullen 43, Dakota Scheider 44, Kade Delinski 49, Conner Weston 63

TRACK & FIELD

Southwest 10 Championships

At Bangor

Boys Results

Team Scores

Centreville 149.5, Bloomingdale 115, Hartford 73, Bangor 72, White Pigeon 53, Mendon 53, Cassopolis 51, Marcellus 37, Comstock 34.5, Decatur 21

(Winner and top 10 local finishers)

100: 1. Caiden Smith (Hartford) 11.76, 6. Cole Millirans (Cassopolis 12.22, 10. Brett Clauser (Decatur).

200: Caiden Smith (Hartford) 23.38, 10, Danny Camarillo (Decatur) 26.17.

400: 1. Joshua Falkenstein (Centreville) 52.93, 2. Cole Millirans (Cassopolis) 53.41, 4. Matthew Allett (Decatur) 55.73.

800: 1. Jaden Barnes (Bloomingdale) 2:08.09, 5. Cole Millirans (Cassopolis) 2:22.86, 7. Brett Clauser (Decatur) 2:26.13.

1,600: 1. Jaden Barnes (Bloomingdale) 4:41.63, 4. Quinton Tone (Marcellus) 5:06.6.

3,200: 1. Jaden Barnes (Bloomingdale) 10:30.46, 8. Tatum Alwine (Marcellus) 12:40.56, 10. Joshua Jackson (Marcellus) 12:54.13.

110 hurdles: 1. Austin Birner (Bangor) 17.02, 2. Jadyn Brown (Cassopolis) 17.10, 3. Cordell Jones-McNally (Marcellus) 18.16, 6. Yona Goodlow (Marcellus) 19.21.

300 hurdles: 1. Austin Birner (Bangor) 43.81 8. Yona Goodlow (Marcellus) 47.63.

400 relay: 1. Centreville 45.36, 5. Decatur (Wish Tanawattanacharoen, Brett Clauser, Danny Caramillo, Matthew Allett) 47.90, 7. Marcellus (Cordell Jones-McNally, Yona Goodlow, Jackson Kryzycki, Gabriel Madden) 50.79.

800 relay: 1. Centreville 1:33.70, 4. Cassopolis (Zachary Thammavongsa, Malachi Ward, Alek Dahlgren, Jaden Ivery) 1:41.26, 8. Marcellus (Beau Ferguson, Chaze Taylor, Kyle Drauch, Gabriel Madden) 1:50.07.

1,600 rleay: 1. Centreville 3:41.45.

3,200 relay: 1. Bloomingdale 8:36.32.

Shot put: 1. Seth Miller (White Pigeon) 43-4, 2. Jermain Williams (Cassopolis) 40-8, 7. Cordell Jones-McNally (Marcellus) 37-1.

Discus: 1. Chris Walker (Bangor) 117-4, 5. Kyle Drauch (Marcellus) 99-8, 7. Danny Camarillo (Decatur) 9-28.

High jump: 1. Tyler Swanrwick (Centreville) 5-190, 2. Mattew Allett (Decatur) 5-8, Jadyn Brown (Cassopolis) 5-6, 5. Quinton Tone (Marcellus) 5-3, 5. Jaden Ivery (Cassopolis) 5-3, 10. Beau Ferguson (Marcellus) 5-3.

Pole vault: 1. Gavin Bunning (Centreville) 11-0, 4. Tatum, Alwine (Marcellus) 8-6, 4. Jackson Kryzcki (Marcellus) 4-6.

Long jump: 1. Caiden Smith (Hartford) 19-4, 4. Jaden Ivery (Cassopolis) 18-0.5, 7. Jermain Williams (Cassopolis) 17-1.

Girls Results

Team Scores

Centreville 147.75, Marcellus 109, Mendon 90.5, Bangor 63, Hartford 58, Bloomingdale 54.75, White Pigeon 43.75, Comstock 52, Cassoplis 32.25, Decatur 7

(Winner and top 10 local finishers)

100: 1. Ti’Anna Murphy-Ryan (Comstock) 12.63, 5. Lisette Tilk (Cassopolis) 14.03, 8. Jaylin Miller (Decatur) 14.88, Leeshay Norman (Marcellus) 15.39.

200: 1. Ti’Anna Murphy-Ryan (Comstock) 27.41.

400: 1. Jaelynn Little (Bangor) 1:02.73.

800: 1. Presley Allen (Mendo) 2:26.15, 3. Lauren Anderson (Cassopolis) 2:34.89, 6. Alexae Hall (Decatur) 2:45.97, 9. Sophie Lutz (Decatur) 3:01.39.

1,600: 1. Presley Allen (Mendon) 5:20.48, 5. Merle Muntefering (Marcellus) 6:37.93.

3,200: 1. Presley Allen (Mendon) 11:47.50, 2. Lauren Anderson (Cassopolis) 13:22.57, 4. Merle Muntefering (Marcellus) 14:17.23, 9. Caylee Bishop (Marcellus) 16:39.36.

100 hurdles: 1. Gabrielle Bowen (Centreville) 16.73, 2. Madi Simpson (Marcellus) 17.61, 8. Quianna Murray (Cassopolis) 20.47, 9. Brooklyn Vantilburt (Marcellus) 20.97, 10 Olivia Hicks (Marcellus) 21.24.

300 hurdles: 1. Khashya McCoy (Hartford) 49.28. 3. Madi Simpson (Marcellus) 52.62, 5. Brooklyn Vantilburg (Marcellus) 57.10, 7. Quianna Murray (Cassopolis) 57.59.

400 relay: 1 Comstock 51.84, 4. Cassopolis (Atyanna Alford, Ella Smith, Quianna Murry, Lisette Tilk) 57.60, 6. Marcellus (Layna Cardella, Leeshay Norman, Lindsay Huss, Michelle Clapp) 57.90, 8. Decatur (Heidi Horvath, Jaylin Miller, Jaya Boodt, Lilly Van Ooy) 59,53.

800 relay: 1. Centreville 1:52.85, 8. Cassopolis (Atyanna Alford, Mackenzie Grayson, Lisette Tilk, Ella Smith) 2:07.13.

1,600 relay: 1. Centreville 4:24.18, 7. Decatur (Alexae Hall, Star Visel, Jaylin Miller, Lilly Van Ooy) 4:59.16, 8. Marcellus (Laerke Kronborg, Veronica Trunzer, Emily Bunch, Lily Scoggin) 5:04.67.

3,200 relay: 1. Hartford 11:06.37, 2. Marcellus (Addie Curtis, Merle Mutefering, Veronica Trunzer, Laerke Kronborg) 11:34.86.

Shot put: 1. Keyara Szymanski (Mendon) 31-4, 2. Alexis Millirans (Cassopolis) 30-2, 3. Jenna Wells (Marcellus) 29-5, 10. Kay Garcia (Decatur) 26-2.

Discus: 1. Keyara Szymanski (Mendon) 98-10, 2. Jenna Wells (Marcellus) 88-7, 5. Olivia Thompson (Marcellus) 80-6.

High jump: 1. Isabella Kangas (Centreville) 5-0, 2. Madi Simpson (Marcellus) 4-10, 4. Brooklyn Vantilburg (Marcellus) 4-8, 7. Laerke Kronborg (Marcellus) 4-3, 8. Lisette Tilk (Cassopolis) 4-0.

Pole vault: 1. Alivia Stuart (Mendon) 8-0, 2. Talan Hiemstra (Marcellus) 7-6, 3. Madisymn Harrison (Marcellus) 7-0.

Long jump: 1. Deshanae Reed (Comstock) 15-1.5, 3. Madi Simpson (Marcellus) 14-0, 8. Michelle Clapp (Marcellus) 12-10.